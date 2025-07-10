Duos Edge AI To Deploy Edge Data Centers in Corpus Christi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, Inc . (“Duos Edge AI”), a provider of adaptive, versatile and streamlined Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment, today announced the upcoming deployment of two new EDCs in Corpus Christi, Texas. The deployment reinforces Duos' rapid execution strategy in scaling next-generation edge infrastructure. Scheduled to be delivered at the end of July, the Corpus Christi EDCs will serve as central communications hubs for carriers delivering services to mobile operators, enterprises, local education, healthcare, and digital economy sectors while driving growth across the local market.





In line with Duos Edge AI’s strategy to expand next-generation infrastructure in underserved and high-growth markets, the latest project in Corpus Christi demonstrates the Company’s ability to execute quickly and at scale. With seamless carrier integration and uninterrupted service, the initiative removes key hurdles to edge connectivity while accelerating service readiness for regional partners.

“Our Corpus Christi project highlights the speed, precision, and value of our Edge AI model,” said Doug Recker, President and Founder of Duos Edge AI. “We’re delivering high-availability, localized computing power that enables fiber and network providers to scale efficiently and meet increasing demand at the edge. We are bringing a state-of-the-art EDC solution to Corpus Christi to enable the major communications carriers to have an even more robust solution to the Corpus Christi market.”

The Corpus Christi deployment is part of Duos Edge AI’s 2025 plan to deploy 15 EDCs nationwide. With modular design, rapid deployment, and a focus on bridging the digital divide, Duos continues to unlock localized high-speed computing capacity in regions where it’s needed most.

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit: www.duosedge.ai

To learn more about Duos Technologies, visit www.duostechnologies.com

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4da67161-5133-40ea-b61e-fd497e698f47

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.