BullFrog AI Unveils BullFrog Data Networks™ Solutions Library, Expanding Scalable AI-Powered Biomedical Insight Platform to Large Enterprises

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) (“BullFrog AI” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today unveiled its new BullFrog Data Networks™ Solutions Library, an enterprise-wide evolution of its proprietary data insights platform powered by the bfLEAP™ causal AI engine.

Expected to launch later in 2025, BullFrog AI’s Data Networks™ Solutions Library is designed specifically for large-scale pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences organizations that require secure, high-performance infrastructure to extract insights from vast, multi-modal biomedical datasets. Much like a well-stocked library, the platform is organized into specialized “volumes” or solution modules—each focused on a critical area of drug discovery and development, such as target selection, mechanism-of-action analysis, or clinical trial optimization. BullFrog AI can “pull a book off the shelf” to access targeted insights or combine multiple volumes to build a customized, end-to-end decision support system utilizing the client’s data lake.

Enterprise-Wide Solution Backed by the World’s Leading Cloud Platforms

With native deployment support across Google Cloud Platform (“GCP”), Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), the BullFrog Data Networks Solutions Library delivers best-in-class scalability, uptime, and information security. These partnerships ensure BullFrog AI can process, model, and analyze massive and sensitive biomedical datasets while maintaining full compliance with global data privacy and security standards.

“This platform positions BullFrog AI to become a trusted infrastructure partner for global pharmaceutical leaders,” commented Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI. “By aligning with trusted cloud partners and delivering solutions at scale, we’re accelerating insight generation for clients who demand performance, flexibility, and compliance.”

Whether operating entirely in the cloud or across hybrid environments, BullFrog AI will meet enterprises where their data resides—enabling seamless data access, reduced integration overhead, and faster onboarding. This architecture empowers R&D teams to accelerate drug discovery and development cycles without sacrificing explainability and transparency.

By harnessing cloud-native elasticity and global reach, the BullFrog Data Networks Solutions Library enables lightning-fast deployment of the bfLEAP™ platform. Clients working with BullFrog AI can now explore novel biomarkers, optimize trial designs, and stratify patient cohorts across multiple disease areas with unprecedented speed and depth.

Purpose-Built for Enterprise-Scale Drug Development

BullFrog Data Networks™ Solutions Library builds on the success of the original BullFrog Data Networks™, which has already demonstrated value in oncology and neuropsychiatric applications. As large biopharma companies seek to reduce R&D costs and failure rates, the BullFrog Data Networks Solutions Library further strengthens BullFrog AI’s position at the forefront of AI-driven drug discovery and development—offering differentiated insights that inform every stage of the development lifecycle.

The BullFrog Data Networks Solutions Library is designed for scalable deployment and recurring revenue through long-term engagements with top-tier pharma clients by offering modular, cross-department analytics components. Each component draws from the same rigorously engineered bfLEAP™ building blocks, so value scales organically across the organization while supporting predictable, subscription-style revenue.

According to Polaris Market Research, the global AI in drug discovery market is projected to reach $35.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 29.6% driven by increasing demand for scalable, data-driven solutions.

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP™ platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

