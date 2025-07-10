Cicada Finance Kicks Off TGE, Unleashing Real Yield Assets in DeFi with Genesis Mining to Follow

New York, USA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As the first DeFi project to fundraise with USD1 on BSC, Cicada's ltCIC token has been a standout performer, earning serious street cred in the market.



Hot on the heels of ltCIC's successful debut, Cicada Finance will be rolling out its Genesis Mining Festival, delivering on its promise to bring real yield assets to the blockchain for its community. Positioned as a next-gen DeFi asset management protocol, Cicada harnesses real yield assets and its innovative LT-RT rebalancing mechanism to offer investors secure, sustainable returns.









The star of the festival is ciUSD, a USD-pegged, yield-generating asset launched by Cicada Finance. Unlike the “empty staking” protocols of DeFi's past, ciUSD is built on the solid foundation of real underlying assets, blending stable yields with ecosystem token incentives. This “dual-driven” approach nails three key pillars: trustworthy yields, derivative-friendly yields, and composable yields, steering clear of speculative token games or market froth.









Why ciUSD Stands Out



1. Real Yields Meet Ecosystem Rewards



ciUSD is a yield-generating powerhouse, backed by real-world returns and juiced up with ecosystem incentives. Cicada cherry-picks top market-neutral strategies from a pool of quantitative funds to anchor its USD-pegged yields. Layer on ltCIC token rewards and ecosystem perks (think DWF, BNB, USD1), and you get the “Cappuccino Yield Model” which is a blend of steady returns with the promise of juicy upside.



2. Liquidity Done Right



ciUSD balances flexibility and security with a dual liquidity mechanism:



- Quarterly Redemptions: Swap ciUSD 1:1 for USD1, USDC, or USDT.



- DEX Trading Pool: A liquid pool (approximately 3% of the total) enables instant trading and arbitrage, perfect for smaller, flexible withdrawals.



This setup keeps the system secure while giving users more control over their funds.



3. Community-First Incentives



Through a points-based system and referral incentives, early festival participants and their referrals share the spoils, fueling organic growth and a tight-knit ecosystem.



Cicada's first DeFi Asset (DA), ltCIC, has already won over the market. Soon, the Genesis Mining Festival introduces its first CeDeFi Asset (CA), ciUSD. Over the 21-day event, users can snag exclusive invite-based rewards. With Ethena putting CeDeFi on the map, Cicada's fresh take is set to shake things up.



Why Cicada Finance is a Game-Changer



1. User-Centric: Blends real yields with ecosystem profits, serving both conservative investors and those chasing speculative gains.



2. Pushing Boundaries: Cicada isn't just about yield services or derivatives; it's pioneering Yield Engineering and Yield LEGO, crafting a new DeFi foundation rooted in real asset value.



3. Platform Driven: Its Protocol Asset Management (PAM) platform, paired with a Launchpad and Marketplace, creates a vibrant asset market. The LT-RT mechanism unlocks protocol-driven leverage, lending, payments, and market-making; building a full-fledged financial ecosystem.



4. Synergy in Action: Cicada's five core components: asset selection, tokenization, LT-RT mechanics, liquidity, and composability work in harmony to deliver real yields with systemic efficiency.



DeFi's been in a bit of a lull, but Cicada Finance is ready to spark a new “DeFi Summer.” By tapping into the hottest trends e.g. real yields, USD1, BSC, and RWAs—this protocol is poised to redefine what's possible in decentralized finance.



