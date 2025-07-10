BPM Partners’ Latest Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix Adds New Details, New Vendors, and Agentic AI Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM Partners , the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM), today announced the immediate availability of its new Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix (VLM) designed to provide an up-to-date view of vendors in the 2025 BPM/CPM/EPM market. This comprehensive document combines an industry expert’s assessment along with customer satisfaction ratings and pricing data. End user organizations can get a sample 2025-2026 report featuring two vendors of their choosing.

Building on the BPM Pulse customer satisfaction ratings already included in the VLM, we have added aggregated, AI-generated customer commentary summaries. These will explain vendor ratings and the level of passion behind them. We also include platform graphics for each vendor to illustrate how the components of their offerings work together to deliver results. Our AI coverage now identifies point solutions, platform-wide capabilities, and the rollout of agentic AI assistants/agents.

Vendors include Anaplan, Centage, deFacto Global, JustPerform from insightsoftware, Lumel, OneStream Software, Oracle, Pigment, Planful, Prophix, SAP, Unit4, Vena, Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik, and XLerant. This year we also take a first look at Darwin Analytics and Una Software.

"This impressive list of vendors reflects the state-of-the-art in performance management. These vendors leverage the latest technology to deliver robust, easy-to-use solutions,” said Craig Schiff, President and CEO of BPM Partners. “Regardless of your industry, company size, or location, you will find several excellent choices on this list.”

The matrix objectively organizes vendors by market momentum (customer count/deal size) and customer success (overall satisfaction rating). The 2025-2026 VLM is a single report that presents the industry’s sole unified view of the solution choices available for budgeting and financial planning, financial consolidation and close, operational planning, financial reporting, AI and analytics.



Key Elements of the 2025-2026 VLM:

Categories for Premier Leaders, Leaders, Key Competitors, and Challengers layered atop customer satisfaction-based rows and market momentum-based columns

NEW: Expanded 3-page vendor profiles

NEW: Vendor platform graphics

NEW: AI-generated summary of customer feedback

Charts comparing all vendors in a market segment for customer ratings and pricing

AI technology features by vendor with descriptions of their benefits

Operational planning and analysis checkbox grid with delivery approach and customer ratings

Advanced financial consolidation checkbox grid for disclosure management, close management, account reconciliation, trial balance, regulatory compliance, and more

Radar charts using 16 attributes to compare vendor ratings against the industry average

Recommendation rate metric with an enthusiasm measurement

