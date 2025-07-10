GoldenMining Announces Global Expansion Milestone Amid U.S. Crypto Policy Progress

LONDON, UK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldenMining, a UK-based provider of cloud-based cryptocurrency mining infrastructure, has announced a significant milestone in its international expansion strategy. The update comes in light of recent regulatory developments in the United States, which many in the industry view as a positive step toward greater clarity for digital asset businesses.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), under Chairman Paul Atkins, has recently advanced discussions around two cryptocurrency-focused bills—the “GENIUS Act” and the “CLARITY Act.” These proposed frameworks aim to establish stablecoin protections and potentially exclude Ethereum (ETH) from securities classification, thereby reducing legal uncertainty for crypto-related operations.

GoldenMining, which has operated across multiple markets for years, has responded to this policy momentum by increasing investment in its global infrastructure. The company reports that its total number of active cloud mining units has surpassed one million—a first in its operational history—and that it will be launching additional data centers in Asia and Latin America in Q3 2025.

“These policy signals offer a more stable environment for infrastructure providers like us,” said a spokesperson for GoldenMining. “We see this as an opportune time to accelerate the rollout of our decentralized mining services and bring more global users into the crypto ecosystem—safely and sustainably.”

GoldenMining’s systems are built to support a multi-currency mining environment, and the company has emphasized its commitment to high-speed settlement protocols, infrastructure transparency, and security-first architecture. Its operational and compliance teams continue to monitor global regulatory shifts as the digital asset industry enters a new chapter of standardization.

About GoldenMining

GoldenMining is a global cloud mining company offering scalable, secure, and energy-conscious solutions for digital asset mining.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.



