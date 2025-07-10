Mr. Charlie’s and Weedmaps Drop the First Cannabis Culture Collectible in QSR History

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Charlie’s Told Me So (TMS), the globally inventive, plant-based fast food brand with a mission-driven ethos, partnered with Weedmaps, the leading cannabis marketplace and mobile app for consumers, to celebrate 7/10 - aka the 4/20 of oil culture - with a limited edition boxed meal, a custom collectible toy and a weekend of giveaways honoring the plant and the people.

The collaboration marks a milestone moment between two brands rooted in purpose, creativity and community. Weedmaps, founded in 2008, has championed cannabis culture through accessibility, education and equity, becoming the go-to guide for millions seeking plant-powered support.

“Weedmaps believes in uplifting brands that reflect the spirit of the plant. Mr.Charlie’s is just that, bold, inclusive and filled with heart,” said Jonathan “JJ” Jones, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Weedmaps. “I have also known Adam Wilks, Mr.Charlie’s newly appointed president, for many years and could not be more excited to see him take on this role. This partnership just felt full circle for me. It means a lot to all of us, and we know that feeling

will translate. This brand has a unique kind of magic, we’re all delighted for this drop.”

With Adam Wilks championing the relationship and creative vision led by co-founders Taylor McKinnon and Aaron Haxton, the collaboration came together with a natural alignment of values and energy. Both teams knew this drop had to be more than promotional, it has to feel alive.

“Aaron and I worked in the cannabis space for years, so we know what it means to be around this plant, and we know what it means to work with Weedmaps. We have created together before, we have watched them lead with heart and intention, and seeing that energy cross into this new chapter with Mr.Charlie’s does not surprise me, it just feels right. JJ and the team have always understood how to make the plant more accessible without losing its sacredness. They have done that by surrounding themselves with good people, giving space to real vision, and honoring what this plant truly represents. This partnership means something. And I know people will feel that,” said Taylor Mckinnon.

The 7/10 Meal : A Not A Hamburger plant-based meal from Mr. Charlie’s, boxed with care and packed with feel-good fuel.

A Not A Hamburger plant-based meal from Mr. Charlie’s, boxed with care and packed with feel-good fuel. The Adult Collectible: A custom Mr. Charlie’s x Weedmaps toy - A stylized and unique one of a kind collectible. It’s art-meets-nostalgia, not for kids

- A stylized and unique one of a kind collectible. It’s art-meets-nostalgia, not for kids The Treat: New Salted Caramel Mr. Fluffhead Soft Serve with shatter , inspired by the silky-smooth essence of oil culture.

, inspired by the silky-smooth essence of oil culture. Launches 11:11AM, Thursday, July 10

Available at Los Angeles & San Francisco Mr. Charlie’s

Mr. Charlie’s 1100 total Mr. Charlie’s x Weedmaps collectible meals available through July 31st 550 total giveaway meals via special code The remaining 550 meals will be available purchase in the LA and SF locations, and on UberEats and DoorDash Claim your code: https://weedmaps.com/events/mr-charlies

available through July 31st Available for purchase in-store and delivery all weekend

Instructions to Claim Deal:

Download the Weedmaps app and sign up for an account (if you haven’t already) Visit the LA or SF Mr.Charlie’s listing by scanning the QR code to claim the FREE Weedmaps Munchie Box Deal. Hit “Claim Deal” and wait for the email verification. Show the verification email to the staff to claim your Weedmaps Munchie Box for free!

This drop is about more than food. It is about plants, people and the joy of showing up with something that makes you feel better. It is a celebration of what happens when two worlds with shared values come together and turn up.

About Mr. Charlie’s Told Me So

Mr. Charlie’s TMS has become a revolution in plant-based cuisine, proving that fast food can be ethical, joyful, and full of purpose, while remaining delicious. Through sustainability, community impact and an unwavering commitment to fun, Mr.Charlie's is challenging norms, creating demand, and inspiring a global conversation on what fast food can and should be.

Mr. Charlie’s isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a feeling. It’s a place where second chances are served daily, and where kindness is the main ingredient. Every location is built on love, laughter, and the belief that everyone deserves to feel seen, fed, and valued. And now, that energy is expanding. Follow the journey @mrcharlies

