374Water to Demonstrate PFAS Destruction with DoD ESTCP and Colorado School of Mines

Environmental Security Technology Certification Program Evaluates Treatment Options for DoD Installations Impacted by PFAS

DURHAM, N.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water”) (the “Company”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology and services for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced the deployment of its AirSCWO technology in a Colorado School of Mines and Department of Defense (“DoD”) Environmental Security Technology Certification Program ("ESTCP”) project aimed at comparing technology solutions to destroy per- and polyfluoroalkyl (“PFAS”) contaminated wastes.

The project is a collaboration between the DoD and the Colorado School of Mines. The project’s sponsor, the Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (“ESTCP”), develops and demonstrates innovative, scalable technologies that enhance military readiness, improve warfighter capabilities, and strengthen defense infrastructure. The program prioritizes common sense, cost-effective solutions that support operational effectiveness and reduce regulatory burdens at military installations.

374Water will treat a concentrated PFAS liquid waste stream known as foam fractionate, which is generated from the SAFF® (Surface-Active Foam Fractionation) system following soil washing of PFAS-impacted sediment on Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The destruction and elimination demonstration utilizes 374Water’s mobile AirSCWO system.

To date, 374Water has conducted numerous waste destruction projects on a wide variety of organic waste streams, including PFAS-contaminated feedstocks at commercial and lab scale with waste destruction and elimination results often exceeding 99.99%.

PFAS “forever chemicals” are a group of thousands of synthetic chemicals which are persistent and hazardous. PFAS are found in a wide range of municipal, federal, and industrial processes, and contaminated public and private water sources. PFAS have been shown to pose significant risks to human health and the environment. The urgency of PFAS remediation is underscored by stringent environmental regulations, such as the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (“NDAA”), which mandated the transition to fluorine-free firefighting foams at DoD installations by October 2024. The DoD initiative, which combines methods for concentrating and destroying PFAS, both on- and off-site, highlights the growing demand for reliable and scalable PFAS destruction technologies.

“We believe this initiative will, once again, demonstrate our ability to destroy PFAS-impacted waste streams as a treatment option for DoD installations impacted by PFAS,” said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. “We have completed numerous municipal, federal, and industrial waste destruction projects on a wide variety of solid and liquid waste streams and are generating demand across these markets. We believe our AirSCWO technology will be a reliable solution for the DoD’s PFAS treatment challenges and disposal and support the DoD’s efforts to advance environmental sustainability,” concluded Gannon.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to the regulatory environment, demand for our solutions, our ability to destroy PFAS, and our future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the year quarter March 31, 2025, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

SCWO@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us