INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Summit Therapeutics Inc. - SMMT

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (“Summit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMMT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Summit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 30, 2025, Summit issued a press release “announc[ing] topline results from the Phase III clinical trial, HARMONi, the first global Phase III study evaluating ivonescimab[.]” Although patients treated with ivonescimab and chemotherapy were 48% less likely to progress or die than patients who received chemo alone, the drug failed to make a statistically significant difference in overall survival, a metric that measures how long patients live before dying of any cause.

On this news, Summit’s stock price fell $7.99 per share, or 30.5%, to close at $18.22 per share on May 30, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980