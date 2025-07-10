New York State Society of CPAs Launches New Financial Leadership Certificate Program: Accounting & Review Series

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYCPA) and the Foundation of Accounting Education (FAE) are pleased to announce the launch of their Financial Leadership Certification Program: Accounting & Review Series, a dynamic five-week educational experience designed to elevate today’s CPAs and financial professionals into strategic leaders within the reporting and assurance space.

Running from July 31 to August 28, each module will be held Thursdays from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. ET, delivering 10 CPE credits and a digital certificate of completion to participants who complete the program and pass a final knowledge assessment. The sessions will be led by expert guest speakers and moderated by financial strategist Michael Durant.



This certificate program offers five interactive, 2-hour modules focusing on technical mastery, emerging reporting frameworks, and high-performance leadership. Topics include:

Compilation and financial reporting services

Risk assessment and analytical procedures

Complex audit challenges and assurance practices

ESG and integrated financial reporting

Leadership in accounting and performance-driven financial teams

Participants will engage in live polling, case study analysis, breakout discussions, and scenario-based exercises to ensure knowledge retention and peer learning.



Upon completion, attendees will be able to:

Apply advanced SSARS-compliant practices in compilation and financial reporting

Elevate assurance quality through robust risk and analytical frameworks

Address complex audit challenges with practical solutions

Align internal strategies with ESG and integrated reporting standards

Lead, motivate, and manage accounting teams with enhanced communication and performance tools

The program scheduled is slated for:

July 31: Compilation and Financial Reporting Services

August 7: Risk Assessment and Analytical Procedures

August 14: Audit Challenges and Financial Reporting Complexities

August 21: Integrated Financial Reporting

August 28: Leading Accounting & Reporting for Performance

This program is ideal for CPAs and finance professionals currently leading or preparing to lead high-impact teams and initiatives in assurance and financial reporting.

Registration is now open. Interested parties should register online for this thrilling opportunity to strengthen their technical knowledge and emerge as confident financial leaders.

About the NYCPA

Founded in 1897, the New York State Society of CPAs (nysscpa.org) is the premier professional accounting association for approximately 20,000 licensed members residing and practicing in New York state, encompassing all areas of public practice, including government, education, technology, nonprofit, real estate, healthcare and industry. It is the oldest—and the third largest—such state society in the United States.