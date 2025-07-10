The Children's Place and Sanrio® Unveil Multi-Season Collaboration

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model, today announced a new collaboration with global lifestyle brand, Sanrio®. The multi-season partnership will launch the first full capsule collection in Fall 2025 and continue through Spring 2026 and beyond, debuting a series of imaginative, limited-edition capsule collections designed to spark joy, inspire creativity, and connect generations through shared style.

Each themed drop blends the timeless charm of Hello Kitty and Friends with The Children’s Place’s signature quality, value, and playful spirit. From back-to-school outfitting to festive family moments and springtime adventures, these collections are crafted to celebrate seasonal milestones with standout design and heartwarming nostalgia.

Fall 2025 kicks off with Perfect Paris, a whimsical capsule inspired by Hello Kitty's chic, global aesthetic, infused with cozy textures, layered silhouettes, and playful details perfect for transitional weather.



Halloween 2025 welcomes Trick or Treat with Hello Kitty and Friends, a spooktacular drop of apparel designed with all treats, no tricks, that adds the perfect mix of stylish-meets-spooky fun to fall wardrobes.

Holiday 2025 introduces Forever Fancy, a glittering celebration of the season with tulle, sparkle, and festive flair for every occasion - from holiday cards to the full regalia for family gatherings.

Spring 2026 brings the debut of Galentine's with Hello Kitty and Friends®, a sweet capsule that puts friendship, self-expression and play at the heart of the season.

“At The Children’s Place, we’re always looking for ways to bring families joy through style, and our partnership with Sanrio® is a perfect expression of that mission. Our goal is to create products that are both collectible and wearable – apparel that kids can live in, play in and make memories in,” said Claudia Lima-Guinehut, Brand President of The Children’s Place. “Partnering with Sanrio® allows us to tap into a multigenerational icon in Hello Kitty and Friends that resonates just as deeply with millennial parents as it does with their children. This collaboration celebrates the magic of childhood, the power of connection, and self-expression. Each drop is intentionally designed to celebrate that cross-generational connection, blending Sanrio’s spirit of friendship and fun with the everyday style, quality, and value that families expect from The Children’s Place.”

This collaboration brings together two heritage brands with a shared mission: to spark joy and celebrate meaningful moments in kids’ lives. By blending Hello Kitty and Friends’ globally recognized charm with The Children’s Place’s commitment to quality and accessible style, the partnership delivers thoughtfully designed collections that resonate with both parents and the next generation of fans.

“We’re thrilled to partner with The Children’s Place to bring Hello Kitty and Friends to life in a fresh, meaningful way for today’s families,” said Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Brand Management and Marketing at Sanrio, Inc. “Grounded in Sanrio’s core values of friendship and kindness, this collaboration reflects our mission to inspire meaningful connections across generations. Together we’ve created a series of collections that celebrate Sanrio’s iconic characters while encouraging individuality, imagination, and joyful expression.”

The Children’s Place x Sanrio® and The Children’s Place x Hello Kitty and Friends capsule collections will be available to shop in The Children’s Place stores nationwide and online at childrensplace.com , with limited product already available for sale. The first full capsule collection, Perfect Paris, will launch on September 11th, with subsequent collections dropping through Spring 2026. For more information and collection launch dates, follow @childrensplace on social media.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, 495 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 12 countries through seven international franchise partners. The Children’s Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands: “The Children’s Place”, “Gymboree”, “Sugar & Jade”, and “PJ Place”. For more information, visit: www.childrensplace.com and www.gymboree.com .

About Sanrio®:

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio’s business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone’s faces with their vision of “One World, Connecting Smiles.” To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s strategic initiatives and results of operations, including adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially.

Some of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Part 1, item1A. Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.

Included among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially are the risk that the Company will be unable to achieve operating results at levels sufficient to fund and/or finance the Company’s current level of operations and repayment of indebtedness, the risk that changes in trade policy and tariff regimes, including newly imposed U.S. tariffs and any responsive non-U.S. tariffs, may impact our international manufacturing and operations or our customers’ discretionary spending habits, the risk that the Company will be unsuccessful in gauging fashion trends and changing consumer preferences, the risks resulting from the highly competitive nature of the Company’s business and its dependence on consumer spending patterns, which may be affected by changes in economic conditions (including inflation), the risk that changes in the Company’s plans and strategies with respect to pricing, capital allocation, capital structure, investor communications and/or operations may have a negative effect on the Company’s business, the risk that the Company’s strategic initiatives to increase sales and margin, improve operational efficiencies, enhance operating controls, decentralize operational authority and reshape the Company’s culture are delayed or do not result in anticipated improvements, the risk of delays, interruptions, disruptions and higher costs in the Company’s global supply chain, including resulting from disease outbreaks, foreign sources of supply in less developed countries, more politically unstable countries, or countries where vendors fail to comply with industry standards or ethical business practices, including the use of forced, indentured or child labor, the risk that the cost of raw materials or energy prices will increase beyond current expectations or that the Company is unable to offset cost increases through value engineering or price increases, various types of litigation, including class action litigation brought under securities, consumer protection, employment, and privacy and information security laws and regulations, risks related to the existence of a controlling shareholder, and the uncertainty of weather patterns, as well as other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

