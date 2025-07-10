Applied Systems Recognized for Being a Great Place to Work

Chicago, IL., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the company earned multiple honors for its commitment to creating an outstanding employee experience. For the second year, Applied received the Great Place To Work® Certification™, the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace.

As eligible by its Great Place To Work® Certification, Applied was also ranked #14 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago™ 2025 list. This list highlights organizations excelling in creating positive, inclusive, and engaging environments.

Applied Systems has also been recognized with rankings on multiple Newsweek Greatest Workplaces lists. These lists are backed by a rigorous, independent study conducted by Newsweek and market research firm Plant-A Insights, highlighting organizations committed to workplace excellence. The lists include:

America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025

America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2025

America's Greatest Workplaces for Gen Z 2025

America's Greatest Workplaces 2025

America's Greatest Workplaces Parents & Families 2025

“We are honored to receive recognition for the workplace we have built as Team Applied,” said Bridget Penney, chief people officer, Applied Systems. “The Great Place to Work Certification and rankings on the Fortune and Newsweek lists demonstrate our commitment to upholding a culture developed on values that make us indispensable to each other and our customers.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.