Swiftly and Circle K Launch Nation’s Largest Convenience Retail Alcohol Cashback Program, Opening a New Path to Digital Growth

SEATTLE , July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiftly, a leading provider of innovative retail technology tools and solutions, today announced the rollout of the largest alcohol cashback program in U.S. convenience retail, in partnership with Circle K, a global leader in convenience and mobility. Now live in more than 4,300 Circle K stores across 31 states, the program offers legal-age shoppers digital cashback rebates on beer, wine, and spirits—delivered almost instantly after purchase.

The program is powered by Swiftly’s proprietary rebate platform, streamlining the rebate experience for shoppers by eliminating the hassle of traditional mail-in rebates and delivering digital cashback directly to them. Since its initial rollout in May, the program has improved rebate redemptions and conversion rates in Circle K’s alcohol category.



“Our customers are looking for convenience and savings, and this program delivers both,” said Jeff Lohnes, Director of Adult Beverage for U.S. at Circle K. “By partnering with Swiftly, we’re not only bringing exciting offers to our shoppers but also further enhancing customer loyalty.”

A Scalable Media Channel for Brands

Swiftly’s Alcohol Cashback platform offers alcohol brands direct access to Circle K’s multi-million-user mobile app audience, enabling targeted, real-time promotions by product, category, and geography. Campaigns are supported by in-store signage, digital displays, and a dedicated in-app cashback experience, allowing brands to influence purchase decisions at the point of sale and deliver measurable ROI at scale.

Swiftly’s platform automates the complexities of state-by-state rebate compliance and streamlines the offer submission process for alcohol suppliers. This allows Circle K to onboard new campaigns quickly and operate within the legal framework of each participating state. In addition to powering the rebate experience, Swiftly’s backend reporting tools provide Circle K and its supplier partners with detailed analytics, including redemption rates, and product performance by region. These actionable metrics allow for smarter promotional planning and stronger brand-retailer collaboration.

“Together with Circle K, we’re proving that compliant, digital alcohol promotions can be simple, seamless, and powerful,” said Henry Kim, Co-Founder and CEO at Swiftly. “This program enhances the value exchange between brands, retailers, and shoppers—creating stronger loyalty and driving long-term revenue growth.”

Meeting Consumer Demand for Digital Convenience

The launch meets growing demand among modern consumers for mobile-first, value-driven shopping experiences – particularly in the alcohol category. Recent Swiftly and industry data shows:

44% of consumers actively use alcohol cashback offers 1

Alcohol buyers drive 40% higher basket value 2

57% of U.S. alcohol sales occur off-premise3, highlighting the value of digital cash back rebates



Trusted Compliance and Scalable Technology

This announcement builds on Swiftly’s 2024 acquisition of BYBE, a leader in compliant alcohol promotion technology. By integrating BYBE’s compliance framework into its retail media suite, Swiftly enables Circle K—and other retailers—to launch compliant campaigns at scale while driving shopper engagement and loyalty.

