Labrynth Launches AI Model to Eliminate Red Tape and Accelerate American Innovation

New AI-native backed by Infinity Constellation and Invisible Technologies , and led by entrepreneur Stuart Lacey aims to modernize permitting, slash compliance timelines and supercharge economic growth across regulated industries

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrynth , an AI-native company pioneering a new category of outcomes-based, transparent Artificial Intelligence designed to tackle one of the economy’s biggest chokepoints – permitting, licensing, compliance and regulatory approvals – has officially launched after months of disciplined research, model training and the buildout of its AI-Services Platform. Spun out from AI and agentic innovation powerhouse Invisible Technologies, and backed by AI HoldCo platform Infinity Constellation, and led by a seasoned founding team, Labrynth blends AI speed with enterprise-grade logic to accelerate development across construction, property, infrastructure, energy and other high-friction sectors.

Red tape routinely adds months – or even years – to critical projects. Labrynth provides a radical alternative: AI trained on regulatory precedent and powered by Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and human-in-the-loop expertise. The result is smarter applications, faster reviews and measurable economic impact.

“Labrynth’s vision is to build the backbone for American growth by cutting through red tape with speed, transparency and enterprise-grade intelligence,” said Stuart Lacey, CEO and founder of Labrynth. “Whether you’re building a home, launching clean energy infrastructure or opening a new business, Labrynth is here to eliminate friction and unlock real-world progress. In Labrynth’s founding, we created a platform that is able to understand, optimize and process vast amounts of regulatory requirements. It will then work as a smart assistant in drafting, validating and filing: yielding speed to market, lowering costs, reducing risk and driving bottom line growth.”

A Team Built to Scale Trust and Velocity

Stuart Lacey, a global RegTech pioneer and serial entrepreneur with more than a dozen patents, brings over two decades of experience at the intersection of exponential technology and regulatory systems. He leads a seasoned high-caliber team that includes:

Harold Schultz Neto, head of Product, a former Amazon and Cisco innovator with 20+ GenAI deployments

Paul D’Souza, GTM Lead, a 30-year growth strategist driving regulatory modernization

Jonathan Tsen, head of AI Engineering, a tenured systems architect optimizing complex permitting workflows

Saranna Biel-Cohen, formerly at Invisible, head of Partnerships, a public-private coalition and community builder

Serving the Builders Behind America’s Growth

Labrynth’s initial focus is its PROPEL buyer cohort—permitting authorities, real estate developers, owners of infrastructure, private equity / investors, engineering and construction firms and licensing decision-makers; who together represent one of the most friction-heavy, permit-dependent sectors in the U.S. economy. These firms face constant delays and rising costs from regulatory inefficiencies. Labrynth’s AI helps compress approval cycles, reduce consultant spend and bring projects to market faster.

Labrynth is solving a massive bottleneck: more than $1.2 trillion in global infrastructure spending is delayed annually by permitting and compliance backlogs. In the U.S. alone, these frictions are responsible for billions in lost productivity, tax revenue and stalled housing and energy projects. Labrynth’s AI platform addresses this with the potential to unlock hundreds of billions in economic throughput across regulated industries.

Unlike opaque “black-box” AI tools, the company is built for trust. Its proprietary logic framework mirrors the structure of legal reasoning—layering evidence, precedent and outcomes to justify every decision. This ensures governments, developers and regulators can co-accelerate without compromising safety, standards, or accountability.

Lacey added: “This isn’t just about speed—it’s about trust, clarity, and impact. Labrynth brings a new kind of intelligence to a system that’s overdue for transformation. We’re here to build a future where approvals are earned in days, not months, and where regulators, cities and counties across the US can reimagine their roles by upholding the highest levels of safety whilst also being seen as efficient, pro-business and true partners in growth.”

About Labrynth

Labrynth is the first transparent AI company purpose-built to solve regulatory bottlenecks at scale. Its outcome-based models compress permitting timelines, reduce compliance risks and unlock faster revenue for PROPEL industries and local governments. Spun out from AI and agentic innovation powerhouse Invisible Technologies, and backed by AI HoldCo platform Infinity Constellation, Labrynth blends cutting-edge AI with human expertise to build a smarter, faster, and fairer regulatory system. Learn more at www.labrynth.ai .

Media Contact

Labrynth@KCSA.com