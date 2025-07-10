APT Miner launches a new generation of cloud computing contracts to help global users efficiently participate in the growth of digital assets

Warrington, UK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Reshaping mining logic with technology and green energy

Unlike traditional mining that relies on local equipment, APT Miner has always focused on "zero threshold, fully managed" intelligent cloud mining solutions since its establishment in 2018. Through data centers and algorithm optimization around the world, the platform has served users from more than 180 countries and has accumulated a good reputation for stable income and security.

The new version of the computing power contract released this time has achieved a major breakthrough in efficiency. After the system upgrade, the overall computing power processing efficiency has increased by more than two times compared to the old version, and users can get better daily returns with the same investment.

What is more noteworthy is that APT Miner is accelerating its layout in the field of green energy. More and more mining farms have been fully connected to solar and wind energy systems, effectively reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions, providing users with a more sustainable way of making profits, and exploring an environmentally friendly growth path for the entire industry.

No technical foundation is required, and you can easily start your profit journey

The new contract system simultaneously introduces automatic computing power scheduling and full real-time monitoring functions, making the mining process more transparent and the system response faster. Users do not need to master any technology, just select the appropriate contract online, and the platform system will intelligently complete all processes, and the income will be automatically settled to the account every day, truly realizing "zero intervention, full custody".

APT Miner spokesperson said: "We are committed to enabling global users to enjoy the benefits of digital asset growth in the simplest way. This upgrade not only improves mining efficiency, but also defines the next generation of cloud mining standards in terms of energy and user experience."

As the current market rhythm becomes increasingly complex, APT Miner is combining technology, compliance and green energy to provide digital asset investors with a new path that is stable, reliable and beneficial in the long term.

How to use APT Mienr

Register an account using your email address

Select the demand contract

Payment

Get fixed income

APT Miner Contract Potential Profits

The table below shows the potential benefits you could earn.

[BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466)]: Investment amount: 100 USD, total net profit: 100 USD + 8 USD.

【DOGE (Goldshell-Mini-DOGE-Pro)】: Investment amount: US$500, total net profit: US$500 + US$$42.

[BTC (Antminer-S19-XP)]: Investment amount: USD 2,500, total net profit: USD 2,500 + USD $491.25

【DOGE（Goldshell-LT6）】：Investment amount: USD 7,500, total net profit: USD 7,500 + USD $3937.5

【BTC（AntminerT21）】：Investment amount: 15,000 USD, total net profit: 15,000 USD + $8400

[BTC/BCH (ANTSPACE HK3)]: Investment amount: USD 50,000, total net profit: USD 50,000 + $35600

APT Miner continues to expand globally

APT Miner spokesperson said: "We have always believed that computing power will be the key cornerstone of the next generation of digital economy. The comprehensive upgrade of this contract is not only the result of our technical team's long-term efforts, but also a positive response to the continued trust of global users."

It is reported that APT Miner will continue to increase its investment in green computing power and continuously expand the boundaries of intelligent applications, covering multiple cutting-edge scenarios including AI computing power leasing and cross-chain node hosting, and is committed to building an open, efficient and low-carbon global computing power ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice, financial guidance, or recommendations for transactions. Cryptocurrency mining and staking carry market volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and technical risks that can lead to financial loss. Investors should perform thorough due diligence and seek independent financial or legal advice before making any decisions.