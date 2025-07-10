New Farm Cleanout Services Now Available in Minneapolis Through Junk Masters

Minneapolis, Minnesota, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agricultural property owners across the Minneapolis area now have a faster and more dependable way to clear clutter with Junk Masters’ newly launched farm cleanout services. This full-service solution helps landowners and operators remove old equipment, scrap metal, decaying structures, and general debris with ease, turning unusable land and buildings into productive space.



The new service is designed for farms of all sizes and is available immediately throughout Minneapolis and surrounding communities. Junk Masters’ expansion into rural and agricultural cleanouts comes in response to increasing demand from landowners looking to reclaim space or prepare their property for sale, lease, or agricultural reuse.

Supporting the Agricultural Community with Reliable Cleanout Services

The new farm cleanout service is geared toward property owners in Minneapolis who need large-scale junk removal with minimal hassle. From barns and silos to equipment sheds and livestock pens, the Junk Masters team is equipped to clean up everything from years of built-up clutter to post-eviction or post-sale debris.



“Farms aren’t like residential properties. The items left behind can be heavy, rusted, and hazardous to handle,” said Mitch Harrison, owner of Junk Masters. “We built this service to meet those unique needs and to give landowners a dependable option for getting the job done right.”



Crews are available Monday through Saturday and can be scheduled for next-day appointments depending on the size and location of the job.

What’s Included in Farm Cleanout Services

Junk Masters’ trained crew handles all phases of the farm cleanup process so clients don’t have to deal with sorting, lifting, or hauling. Each project includes:

Removal of broken or outdated farming equipment

Demolition and cleanup of deteriorated structures

Clearing of fencing, piping, scrap piles, and general debris

Safe disposal of bulk materials and agricultural waste

Post-cleanout sweep and site prep for future use

This turnkey approach ensures that the property is not only cleared but also left ready for the next phase of work, whether that’s farming, construction, or resale.

Safe, Efficient, and Eco-Friendly Disposal

Junk Masters has built its reputation on responsible junk removal in Minneapolis, with a strong commitment to sustainable practices. During farm cleanouts, the crew sorts and separates materials to identify items suitable for recycling and donation, helping reduce landfill waste.



Usable materials such as wood, metal, and machinery parts are taken to certified recycling centers. Any salvageable tools or equipment are offered to local organizations or community members in need.



“We understand how important sustainability is, especially in the farming community,” said Harrison. “Our goal is to keep as much out of the landfill as possible and give clients peace of mind that we’re handling everything the right way.”

Ideal for a Wide Range of Property Types

Junk Masters works with property owners across multiple agricultural and rural property categories, including:

Family farms undergoing restructuring

Inherited agricultural estates

Foreclosed or repossessed land

Leased land changing tenants

Hobby farms or garden plots needing restoration

Whether it’s a large commercial farm or a small private lot, the crew is prepared with the equipment and expertise to get the job done.

Why Minneapolis Landowners Choose Junk Masters

With a growing list of five-star reviews and a strong local presence, Junk Masters is one of the most trusted cleanout companies in the Minneapolis region. Their Google Business Profile highlights client feedback that praises the team’s professionalism, speed, and care for property.



Clients regularly cite key benefits such as:

Fast and flexible scheduling

Transparent, upfront pricing with no hidden fees

Skilled crews who respect property boundaries and structures

Full-service removal and cleanup from start to finish

Eco-conscious disposal and donation practices

The company has become a go-to for farms and commercial properties looking for reliable junk hauling in the Twin Cities area.

How to Schedule a Farm Cleanout

Scheduling is simple. To get started, clients can:

Call (612) 446-0358 to speak with a crew coordinator

Request a quote or learn more via the farm cleanout page

Browse the Google Business Profile for reviews, photos, and service updates

Estimates are always free, and most jobs can be completed within 24 to 72 hours depending on size and complexity.

About Junk Masters

Junk Masters is a Minneapolis-based junk removal company founded by Mitch Harrison. The company provides professional cleanouts for residential, commercial, and agricultural properties, including farm cleanout, office cleanouts, appliance hauling, and property cleanups. Known for their reliable service and focus on sustainability, Junk Masters helps clients remove unwanted materials quickly and responsibly while supporting the local environment.

Company Information

Company Name: Junk Masters

Owner: Mitch Harrison

Website: https://junkmastersmn.com

Email: jobs@junkmastersmn.com

Phone: (612) 446-0358

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Google Business Profile: https://g.co/kgs/k1LxP5Z



