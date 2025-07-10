Celebrate National Polyphenol Day and Dr. Gundry’s 75th Birthday with Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil





LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Created by Gundry MD® , National Polyphenol Day is all about celebrating the incredible health benefits of polyphenols. Polyphenols are powerful plant compounds that support a healthy gut, brain, heart, and more.*

This year’s National Polyphenol Day is extra special because it also marks Dr. Steven Gundry’s 75th birthday.

“Seventy-five is the new 40! I had no idea, at 40, that I would feel this great at 75,” says Gundry. His secret? A gut buddy-boosting, polyphenol-rich lifestyle.

Dr. Gundry, founder of Gundry MD and bestselling author of The Plant Paradox™, The Energy Paradox, Gut-Brain Paradox, and more, has dedicated his life to spreading awareness about how polyphenols can help improve your health.*

What are the Benefits of Polyphenols?

Support a healthy gut microbiome

Support a healthy heart and cardiovascular system

Support brain function and mental clarity

Support a healthy weight and metabolism

Fight oxidative stress and cellular aging

Help promote radiant skin from within*

Here’s how to celebrate National Polyphenol Day this July 11:

What is Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil?

One of the easiest ways to boost your polyphenol intake is with Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil , one of the richest sources of polyphenols on the planet. It’s harvested from early-pressed Moroccan olives, and just one tablespoon contains up to 30x more polyphenols than conventional olive oil. It has a bold, peppery flavor (a sign of potency!) and can be enjoyed by the spoonful or drizzled over your favorite foods.

Why Moroccan Olives Are Used in Gundry MD Olive Oil

The olives used in Gundry MD’s formula come from select Moroccan trees thriving in harsh desert conditions. This natural stress triggers a “nutrient surge” in the fruit, resulting in olives that are exceptionally rich in hydroxytyrosol, a powerful polyphenol known to support heart health, immune support, and overall vitality.* In fact, these olives contain up to 30 times more polyphenols than typical olive oils. Combined with healthy fats that aid muscle function and energy, this makes Gundry MD Olive Oil a superior choice for those seeking a healthy, slim physique. Its distinct, robust flavor with a slightly bitter edge signals the oil’s concentrated potency, carefully preserved through cold-press extraction and refinement techniques.

What are the Health Benefits You Can Feel From Gundry MD Olive Oil?

Incorporating Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil into your daily routine can offer a range of wellness benefits:

Supports a healthy, lean body composition through powerful antioxidant activity

Supports heart health and optimal blood circulation

Helps enhance mental clarity and focus

Helps maintain comfortable joints and healthy muscle function

Contributes to soft, hydrated, and vibrant skin

Supports the body’s natural immune defenses*

How to Enjoy Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil Every Day

Dr. Steven Gundry recommends taking a daily “shot” of this potent olive oil to maximize its health benefits, but its rich flavor and versatility make it easy to incorporate into your meals in delicious ways:

In Salad Dressings: Create a balanced vinaigrette by mixing equal parts Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil and high-quality balsamic vinegar, a pinch of sea salt, and a teaspoon of Dijon mustard — perfect for elevating any salad.

As a Finishing Oil: Drizzle over sautéed vegetables, scrambled eggs, grilled salmon, or your favorite dishes. Like a gourmet touch, it adds a robust, peppery flavor while boosting nutrition.

Blended Into Beverages: Stir a tablespoon into smoothies—especially chocolate-flavored options like the Gundry MD ProPlant smoothie—or mix into coffee or tea for a smooth, flavorful twist.



About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include MCT Wellness , Total Restore , and Bio Complete 3 . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Steven R. Gundry MD was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons. Currently, he’s the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California where he’s spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD, is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox ™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. His latest, The Gut-Brain Paradox explores the fascinating connection between gut health and mental health. For more information, visit drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , Dr Gundry en Español , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

