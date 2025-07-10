Revolution Foods Appoints Shawn O’Grady to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Foods, California's largest K-12 school meal vendor, is excited to announce Shawn P. O’Grady’s appointment to its Board of Directors. A longtime former executive at General Mills, O’Grady brings over three decades of experience leading high-performing teams across the food service industry, as well as a deep personal commitment to food accessibility and social good.

Before joining Revolution Foods, O’Grady served as Group President of North America Foodservice at General Mills, where he oversaw $2 billion in business and delivered food solutions to schools, restaurants, hospitals and convenience retailers nationwide. Under his leadership, the division successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and emerged with sustained growth and stronger community partnerships.

“Shawn has been a transformational leader in the food industry, and we are honored to welcome him to our board,” said George Blanco, CEO of Revolution Foods. “His lifelong dedication to operational excellence and values-driven leadership will be essential as we scale our impact to build lifelong healthy eaters.”

O’Grady’s food career spans various leadership roles across General Mills Snacks, Meals, and Big G cereal divisions. He helped lead the iconic Wheaties brand during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He also played a key role in piloting General Mills’ Refrigerated Baked Goods business following the acquisition of The Pillsbury Company, subsequently becoming the President of US Sales.

Beyond his corporate accomplishments, O’Grady is a respected voice in the fight against food insecurity. He serves as Chair of the Feeding America Board of Directors and has previously served on the boards of the General Mills Foundation and Second Harvest Heartland. His dedication to addressing hunger has been a cornerstone of his leadership, making him a natural fit for Revolution Foods.

“Revolution Foods’s mission as a B Corp resonates with the values that have driven me throughout my career,” O’Grady said. “Ensuring that everyone, from school children to homebound seniors, has access to nutritious meals is one of the greatest challenges of our time. I’m excited to work alongside an incredible team to help drive that mission forward.”

O’Grady holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He lives in Minneapolis with his wife, Becky, and their two children.