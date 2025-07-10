Artificial Agency Launches Behavior Engine to Create Video Games That Feel Truly Alive

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Agency , an AI startup pioneering generative behavior for gaming, announced today the alpha launch of its flagship product, an AI-powered behavior engine to revolutionize how video games are developed and played. The technology is now available to select studios as part of Artificial Agency’s pilot program.

The gaming industry remains a bright spot and huge growth opportunity amid a declining media and entertainment market. Total gaming revenue is expected to rise from US$227 billion in 2023 to US$312 billion in 2027 . First announced last summer , Artificial Agency’s behavior engine will empower an entirely new generation of games that are highly adaptive and intelligent. The engine enables developers to embed runtime decision-making seamlessly into any aspect of a game, creating a universe of living agents that are responsive to the world, players, and unfolding story.

“The promise of generative AI for video games has been well-documented, but the technology has often been pigeonholed as a solution for 3D asset or speech generation. As longtime AI researchers and avid gamers, we believe the true potential lies in generative behavior to create brand new types of interactive, dynamic experiences,” said Brian Tanner, CEO and co-founder of Artificial Agency. “We’ve spent the last two years developing our engine in collaboration with some of the best AAA designers and developers in the industry, and are honored to introduce it to the world.”

In its first iteration, the behavior engine will support multiple agent archetypes, including:

Characters : Fully autonomous, embodied beings can express emotion and react dynamically to complex scenarios. They don’t just react to what a player does at any given moment — they remember it, learn from it, and use that rich history to personalize every future encounter.



: Fully autonomous, embodied beings can express emotion and react dynamically to complex scenarios. They don’t just react to what a player does at any given moment — they remember it, learn from it, and use that rich history to personalize every future encounter. Game Directors: Non-embodied beings can observe the player’s progress and manage the overall story. Game Directors can respond to each player’s gaming history and construct real-time, in-game situations that can guide, aid, or handicap the player as they progress throughout the game.





Over time, the company will unveil new archetypes and create additional example content and tutorials that demonstrate various types of agents.

“This new generation of agents will be transformative, bringing new levels of fun and playfulness not only to the gameplay itself but also to the process of designing and building new games,” said Alex Kearney, co-founder of Artificial Agency. “For players, our engine will lead to games that adapt to your style of play and curate the experience to uniquely entertain you — whether it’s creating new obstacles to up the ante, introducing new characters to change the narrative, or helping out when you get stuck. For developers, they’ll now have the tools to pursue their wildest creative ambitions and create scenarios that have never before been possible.”

The engine is designed to provide generative behavior out-of-the-box while remaining completely customizable to align with developer and studio vision. The flexible, layered architecture allows developers to get started and iterate quickly, with the ability to rewrite or replace any code to meet their needs and integrate seamlessly within existing pipelines and methodologies. Building with the engine will be an incredibly efficient experience, empowering users to explore complex, long-term plans and behaviors through simple directives.

To explore how the engine could support real-world game development and player experiences, Artificial Agency gave studios early access to the technology and encouraged them to experiment. Artificial Agency used their insights to co-develop “Cubico,” a tech demo that illustrates the capabilities of the engine and archetypes in a gaming environment.

To see the demo in action, visit Artificial Agency's YouTube page .

About Artificial Agency

Artificial Agency is an AI company that is pioneering generative behavior for gaming. Its groundbreaking AI-powered behavior engine integrates runtime decision-making into game mechanics, delivering an experience that feels truly alive. With top AI talent from Google DeepMind, seasoned gaming veterans from elite AAA studios, and backing from leading investors including Radical Ventures and Toyota Ventures, Artificial Agency is poised to redefine the boundaries of gaming and completely reimagine the player experience. To learn more, visit artificial.agency .

Media Contact

press@artificial.agency