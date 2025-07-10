Cemtrex Wins $500K+ Order for NEXT Modular Camera System From Major School District in Kentucky

Hauppauge, NY, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) and a leading provider of advanced security and surveillance solutions, today announced that it has received a purchase order exceeding $500,000 for its NEXT Modular Sensor System from a major school district in Kentucky.

The win represents a key validation milestone for Vicon’s NEXT platform, which began shipping in limited quantities last quarter and is now ramping in Cemtrex’s fiscal fourth quarter.

“This win reflects exactly why we built NEXT,” said Saagar Govil, Cemtrex CEO. “Our partners are competing, and winning, because of how quickly it installs, how flexibly it deploys, and how much value it delivers out of the box. Combined with our Anavio platform, it gives customers a complete, cloud-managed surveillance solution that’s both smarter and more cost-effective than legacy systems. We’ve grown Vicon significantly over the past few years, and we see NEXT as the catalyst for our next phase of growth, strengthening our position across core markets.”

Why NEXT Won

Vicon’s reseller partner was able to win the project by quoting a lower total cost of deployment, thanks to two key advantages:

Simplified installation: NEXT’s modular architecture and 3-step mounting process radically reduce install time and complexity. This allowed the integrator to price the job more competitively.

The school deployment leveraged a mix of solo, duo, trio, and quad sensor configurations, unlike fixed quad-sensor competitors, delivering the right coverage per site without unnecessary hardware spend.

Key Features of the Deployment

Over 550 NEXT camera sensors with PTRZ lenses and on-device analytics

Cloud-connected edge storage via Vicon’s Anavio platform

Full deployment across multiple school campuses

Rapid install using Vicon’s patented modular mounting fixtures

Anavio, Vicon’s cloud-native video management platform, powers the entire deployment—offering remote access, centralized device management, health monitoring, and real-time alerts from anywhere. Unlike traditional systems, Anavio requires no additional licensing fees for NEXT customers, creating a true end-to-end solution with significantly lower total cost of ownership. This integration allows partners to deploy smart, scalable infrastructure without adding backend complexity or expense.

Strategic Perspective

Vicon has grown revenue from $21 million in FY2021 and is on track to exceed $36 million in FY2025, a compound annual growth rate of over 14%. That growth has come from operational execution, channel expansion, and legacy product performance, all before the benefits NEXT brings to the Company and the markets it serves.

With NEXT now in full production and early deployments underway, Cemtrex expects the platform to enhance Vicon’s growth trajectory by enabling faster, more cost-effective, and higher-value surveillance solutions across education, government, and enterprise sectors.

The order is expected to be fulfilled in Cemtrex’s fiscal fourth quarter. The customer’s name is being withheld due to confidentiality agreements.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cemtrex.com.

