Usio Helps Lead Texas Flood Relief Efforts

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), has made a donation to, and provided support for, The Comfort Area Foundation in support of the victims of the Hill Country Floods. Usio is joined in this effort by BoosterHub, with whom Usio enjoys a long and productive relationship.

"We have all been deeply shaken by the devastating flooding in the Hill Country, throughout Texas and in the Comfort, Texas area," said Louis Hoch, Chief Executive Officer at Usio. "This donation, along with the support of our partner BoosterHub, is part of our effort to help those impacted. Our hearts and prayers go out to the many families and friends that have lost loved ones and otherwise had their lives turned upside down by this terrible tragedy. Our efforts are just a small reflection of our commitment to supporting the communities in which we live, work and play."

The devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country resulted in the many deaths with 84 of those reported in Kerr County, officials have said.

Usio, along with its partner, BoosterHub, are both helping lead the effort of The Comfort Area Foundation to collect donations to support victims in the greater Comfort, Texas area. The organization’s goal is to help improve the quality of life for all people residing in the area.

