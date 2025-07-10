High Speed Data Acquisition System Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Modular Systems and Real-Time Analytics Drive Growth - National Instruments Unveils PXIe-1092, Advancing High-Speed Data Throughput

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Speed Data Acquisition System Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Product Type (Modular Systems, Standalone Systems), By Technology, By Application, By End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



High speed data acquisition system market is expanding significantly as industries, research labs, aerospace, and automotive sectors demand systems capable of capturing large volumes of fast-changing data with high accuracy and resolution. These systems integrate high-speed ADCs, multi-channel inputs, FPGA-based processing, and real-time data storage for applications like crash testing, vibration analysis, high-frequency signal monitoring, and structural health testing.

Key manufacturers focus on modular, scalable systems with advanced software interfaces for real-time analytics. Growth is driven by increasing R&D investments, Industry 4.0 deployments, and advanced testing requirements in automotive and aerospace industries. However, challenges include high system costs and data processing complexity. Recent developments include National Instruments launching its PXIe-1092 high-speed data acquisition system featuring enhanced data throughput, multi-slot configuration, and compatibility with LabVIEW for accelerated testing workflows.



Market Dynamics

Major trends include adoption of modular, FPGA-based high-speed data acquisition systems for real-time analysis in automotive crash testing, aerospace vibration monitoring, and industrial process control.

Growth is driven by rising R&D investments, Industry 4.0 automation, and demand for precision measurement systems in safety-critical and performance testing applications globally.

Key challenges include high equipment and integration costs, data management and storage complexity, and specialised skill requirements for system operation and analysis.

Companies are innovating with multi-channel, high-resolution systems featuring advanced software interfaces and scalable architectures to enhance testing efficiency and data accuracy.

Recent developments include National Instruments launching its PXIe-1092 data acquisition system offering improved data throughput, modular scalability, and LabVIEW compatibility to accelerate testing and measurement workflows for engineering and R&D teams.

What's Included in the Report

Global High Speed Data Acquisition System market size and growth projections, 2024- 2034

North America High Speed Data Acquisition System market size and growth forecasts, 2024- 2034 (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe market size and growth forecasts, 2024- 2034 (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain)

Asia-Pacific High Speed Data Acquisition System market size and growth forecasts, 2024- 2034 (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia)

Middle East Africa High Speed Data Acquisition System market size and growth estimate, 2024- 2034 (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America High Speed Data Acquisition System market size and growth outlook, 2024- 2034 (Brazil, Argentina, Chile)

High Speed Data Acquisition System market size, share and CAGR of key products, applications, and other verticals, 2024- 2034

Short- and long-term High Speed Data Acquisition System market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities

High Speed Data Acquisition System market insights, Porter's Five Forces analysis

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, product portfolio and SWOT analysis

Latest market news and developments

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

National Instruments Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Teledyne Technologies

HBK (Hottinger Bruel & Kjar)

Spectris plc

Data Translation Inc.

DEWETRON GmbH

VTI Instruments

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Acromag Inc.

ADLINK Technology Inc.

General Standards Corporation

Alfamation S.p.A.

HBM Test and Measurement

