Epilepsy Foundation of America Welcomes Accomplished Communications Executive to National Board of Directors

BOWIE, Md., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Epilepsy Foundation of America (EFA) is proud to announce the appointment of Daryl Drabinsky, distinguished communications and corporate affairs executive, to its National Board of Directors. Drabinsky brings extensive leadership experience in digital innovation, reputation management, and brand transformation across healthcare, technology, and global business sectors to the Foundation.

Currently serving as Head of Social Media and Communications Team AI Champion at PwC, Drabinsky is at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into strategic communications. She is leading AI strategy across a 250-member communications team and guiding digital initiatives that span multiple continents.

Previously, Drabinsky held executive leadership positions at Weber Shandwick, where she led digital health transformation for Fortune 200 clients, including Genentech and Kaiser Permanente. She also served as Senior Director of Digital and Social Communications at CVS Health following their historic Aetna acquisition and earlier led digital transformation at Aetna as Director of Digital Strategy and Analytics.

“We are thrilled to have such a pioneering and purpose-driven leader join our National Board,” said Bernice Martin Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Epilepsy Foundation of America. “Her expertise in digital communication, crisis leadership, and social advocacy aligns perfectly with our mission. Her voice and vision will help us expand our reach and deepen our impact nationwide.”

Drabinsky is a Wharton MBA graduate and holds a BA in Political Science from Northwestern University. Recognized as one of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40, a Brand Innovators Brand Marketer, and a finalist for the Women in IT Digital Innovator of the Year, Drabinsky is dedicated to building inclusive teams, launching high-impact campaigns, and creating digital-first strategies in complex industries.

“I’m deeply honored to be joining the National Board,” said Drabinsky. “The Foundation plays a critical role in advancing awareness, research, and access to care. I’m looking forward to supporting the organization’s strategic goals and strengthening their impact on the epilepsy community.”

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is the most common chronic brain disorder in the world, affecting people of all ages, races, and backgrounds. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 3.4 million Americans live with active epilepsy. The condition is defined by a tendency to experience seizures—sudden, abnormal bursts of electrical activity in the brain that can disrupt behavior, awareness, and bodily control. Beyond seizures, epilepsy can also lead to challenges such as fatigue, memory difficulties, mood changes, anxiety, and trouble concentrating, all of which can significantly impact daily life. Visit epilepsy.com to learn more.

About the Epilepsy Foundation of America

The Epilepsy Foundation America is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by epilepsy through education, advocacy, research, and connection. For more than 50 years, the Foundation has led efforts to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and advocate for policies that make a meaningful difference for individuals living with epilepsy. We also fund cutting-edge research and support early-career investigators working to discover new treatments and therapies. Through our nationwide network of local offices and community partners, the Foundation expands access to care, provides seizure recognition and first aid training, and delivers direct services to those in need. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000; in Spanish laepilepsia.org or call 866.748.8008.