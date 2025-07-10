Hair Serum Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 2.35 Billion by 2032 -Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hair Serum Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.35 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.35 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2025 to 2032. The hair serum market is experiencing strong growth, fueled by rising consumer demand for specialized hair care solutions that target concerns like frizz, dryness, damage, and scalp health. Consumers are increasingly gravitating toward premium, natural, and organic hair serums that provide multiple benefits, such as deep nourishment, protection, styling support, and enhanced scalp care. Additionally, the expanding reach of e-commerce platforms and the powerful impact of social media marketing are playing a crucial role in boosting global hair serum sales.
Global Hair Serum Market Key Takeaways
According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global hair serum market size is projected to reach USD 1.35 Bn in 2025 and USD 3.5 Bn by 2032.
Global demand for hair serums is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2025 and 2032.
Silicone-based hair serums are expected to the remain top-selling product type, accounting for 45.5% of the global hair serum market share in 2025.
By application, hair repair segment is projected to hold a prominent market share of 43.6% in 2025.
Based on end user, men category is likely to account for more than half of the global hair serum market revenue share in 2025.
North America is projected to retain its market dominance, holding a share of 35.3% in 2025.
Asia Pacific hair serum market is poised to exhibit fastest growth over the assessment period.
Growing Demand for Advanced Hair Care Solutions Fueling Market Growth
Coherent Market Insights’ latest hair serum market analysis offers insights into major factors driving industry growth. These include growing awareness of hair health and increasing demand for advanced hair care solutions.
Modern consumers are becoming more conscious of their appearance, with hair care playing a central role. This growing focus on personal grooming is expected to drive demand for products like hair serums, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the market.
Hair serums offer various benefits, including improved shine, smoothness, frizz control, hydration, and pollution protection. These functional advantages are accelerating consumer adoption and, in turn, boosting hair serum sales.
Premium Product Pricing and Counterfeit Products Limiting Market Growth
The future hair serum market outlook appears optimistic. However, high cost of premium hair serums and penetration of counterfeit products are significant barriers to widespread market expansion.
High-quality hair serums are expensive. This makes them less accessible especially in low- and middle-income regions, leading to reduced hair serum market demand.
Similarly, there is an increasing penetration of fake or low-quality hair serums globally. This can damage brand reputation as well as erode consumer trust, thereby negatively impacting hair serum market growth.
Growing Prevalence of Hair-Related Issues Creating Growth Opportunities
Hair problems like hair fall, dandruff, dry scalp, and premature greying are becoming increasingly common due to stress, poor food, and environmental factors. In response, consumers are seeking targeted solutions like hair serums, driving demand and creating lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of hair serums.
Impact of AI on the Hair Serum Market
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making strides in the hair serum market. It enables faster innovation, personalized formulations, and improved efficiency in product development. For instance, companies like Albert Invent are utilizing molecular AI platforms to accelerate the formulation of cosmetics, including hair care products.
Emerging Hair Serum Market Trends
Rising beauty and wellness trends are expected to boost growth of hair serum market. Consumers are increasingly turning to hair care solutions like serums to enhance the health and appearance of their hair.
Social media and celebrity endorsements are acting as catalysts triggering sales of hair serums. Companies are increasingly using platforms like TikTok and Instagram to expand their customer base globally.
Growing male grooming trends are also positively impacting hair serum market growth. Increasing number of are investing in hair grooming products like hair serums for styling purposes as well as to address hair thinning and hair loss issues.
Expansion of e-commerce platforms is making hair serums more accessible globally. Rising sales through these online platforms will further boost hair serum market value during the assessment period.
Ongoing innovation in hair serums is positively impacting the growth trajectory. There is a growing demand for multifunctional serums offering benefits like anti-frizz, hydration, heat protection, and hair growth stimulation. This is prompting companies to constantly innovate.
Leading hair serum manufacturers are focusing on creating formulations with natural, organic, vegan, and chemical-free ingredients. Growing popularity of these natural hair serums will likely boost market growth in the coming years.
Analyst’s View
“The global hair serum industry is set for rapid expansion, owing to rising awareness of hair care, growing demand for advanced hair care solutions, increasing prevalence of hair problems, and innovations in hair serums,” said senior analyst Sakshi Suryawanshi.
Current Events and Their Impact on the Hair Serum Market
|Event
|Description and Impact
|AI-Driven Formulation Platforms Gaining Commercial Traction
|
|EU's Cosmetic Ingredient Regulation Update (Effective 2025)
|
|Luxury Personal Care Consumption Hits Record High
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies in hair serum market report include:
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- L'Oréal S.A.
- Unilever
- Burt's Bees
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Davines S.p.A.
- Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
- Revlon Inc.
- Kérastase
- Matrix Essentials
- Shiseido Company, Limited
- Moroccanoil
- Biosilk
- OGX
Key Developments
In March 2025, Japan’s beauty brand Athletia launched Restyling Hair Serum, a new serum for easy hair styling on the go. It is made with a combination of plant-derived ingredients and hair care technologies.
In November 2024, Anthi launched India’s first anti-thinning and anti-greying hair care serum. The new product is non-sticky, lightweight, and non-greasy. It is infused with pure essential oils, 18 potent plant extracts, and clinically proven ingredients that help with thinning as well as greying hair.
Market Segmentation:
Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Silicone-Based Hair Serums
- Oil-Based Hair Serums
- Water-Based Hair Serums
Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Hair Repair
- Hair Styling
- Hair Protection
- Anti-Frizz
- Others
End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Men
- Women
Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Online
- Offline
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Pharmacy Stores
- Others
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Central Africa
