South East Asia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025 | Detailed Analysis of 263 Existing Data Centers, 134 Upcoming Data Centers, and 128 Operators/Investors

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South East Asia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By the end of 2025, an additional 2.5 GW of power capacity from new data centers is expected to come online, making this one of the fastest-growing regions globally. More than $50 billion is being invested in the Southeast Asian market to build new data centers, adding 8.5 GW of power capacity.

The upcoming data center capacity in Southeast Asia is equal to 3x the current existing power capacity, with the majority concentrated in Malaysia and India. Emerging markets like India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines are undergoing major digital transformation, rapidly adopting AI, cloud computing, and other advanced technologies, which is driving increased demand for data centers in the region

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



This database (excel) product covers the SEA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 263 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 134 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (263 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Fornix Data Center or TPE1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (134 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio



INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

irix Sdn. Bhd.

Nxera (Singtel) (CapitaLand)

A Flow (Ayala Land and PAG's)

AIMS Data Centre

AirTrunk

AIS Business (CSL)

Aizo Group and Netrunner

Area Group

AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres)

BDx

Beeinfotech

Bitera Data Center

Bitstop Network Services

Biznet

Bridge Data Centres

BW Digital

CapitaLand

CAT Telecom (National Telecom)

China Mobile International

CloudHQ

CMC Telecom

Converge ICT Solutions

CSF Group

CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom

Cyber Data International

Datacomm

DayOne (GDS Services)

DCI Indonesia

Digital Edge

Digital Halo

Digital Realty

Diode Ventures and ENDEC

DITO Telecommunity

Doma Infrastructure Group

DTP

DTS Telecom

Edge Centres

Elitery Data Center

Empyrion Digital

Endec Group

ePLDT

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana

FPT Telecom

Fujitsu

FutureData

Gamuda

Gaw Capital

GDS Services

Global Switch

Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC))

Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)

Hanel-CSF

HDC Data Center

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

Huawei

i-Berhad

IndoKeppel Data Centres

Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)

Infracrowd Capital

Internet Thailand

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)

Iron Mountain

Jakel & PiDC

K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land

Keppel DC REIT

Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group

LG CNS and PT SMPlus Digital Investment (LG Sinar Mas )

Mapletree (StarHub)

Maxland

Megawide Co

Minister of Communication and Information Technology

Minoro Energei

MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)

National Telecom

NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power

NEXTDC

NTT DATA

Nxera (AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy)

Nxera (Singtel)

OneAsia Network

Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd

Pacific Internet

Phcolo

Poren Internet

Princeton Digital Group

Proofpoint Inc

Pure Data Centres

Racks Central

Regal Orion

Saigontel

SC Zeus Data Centers

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

Shanghai DC-Science (BrightRay)

Singtel

Space DC

ST Engineering

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

SUPERNAP Thailand

TCC Technology

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telin Singapore

Telkom Indonesia

Tencent

TikTok

Total Information Management Corporation

True IDC

UEM Sunrise & Logos

United Information Highway (UIH)

VADS

Vantage Data Centers

VCI Global

Viettel IDC

VNPT

VNTT

WHA

Worldwide DC Solutions

YCO Cloud Centers

Yondr Group

YTL Data Center Holdings

ZData (Computility Technology)

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8sdvdd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.