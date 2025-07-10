South East Asia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025 | Detailed Analysis of 263 Existing Data Centers, 134 Upcoming Data Centers, and 128 Operators/Investors

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South East Asia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By the end of 2025, an additional 2.5 GW of power capacity from new data centers is expected to come online, making this one of the fastest-growing regions globally. More than $50 billion is being invested in the Southeast Asian market to build new data centers, adding 8.5 GW of power capacity.
The upcoming data center capacity in Southeast Asia is equal to 3x the current existing power capacity, with the majority concentrated in Malaysia and India. Emerging markets like India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines are undergoing major digital transformation, rapidly adopting AI, cloud computing, and other advanced technologies, which is driving increased demand for data centers in the region
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (excel) product covers the SEA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 263 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 134 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (263 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Fornix Data Center or TPE1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (134 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
- irix Sdn. Bhd.
- Nxera (Singtel) (CapitaLand)
- A Flow (Ayala Land and PAG's)
- AIMS Data Centre
- AirTrunk
- AIS Business (CSL)
- Aizo Group and Netrunner
- Area Group
- AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres)
- BDx
- Beeinfotech
- Bitera Data Center
- Bitstop Network Services
- Biznet
- Bridge Data Centres
- BW Digital
- CapitaLand
- CAT Telecom (National Telecom)
- China Mobile International
- CloudHQ
- CMC Telecom
- Converge ICT Solutions
- CSF Group
- CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom
- Cyber Data International
- Datacomm
- DayOne (GDS Services)
- DCI Indonesia
- Digital Edge
- Digital Halo
- Digital Realty
- Diode Ventures and ENDEC
- DITO Telecommunity
- Doma Infrastructure Group
- DTP
- DTS Telecom
- Edge Centres
- Elitery Data Center
- Empyrion Digital
- Endec Group
- ePLDT
- Epoch Digital (Actis)
- Epsilon Telecommunications
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana
- FPT Telecom
- Fujitsu
- FutureData
- Gamuda
- Gaw Capital
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC))
- Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)
- Hanel-CSF
- HDC Data Center
- HTC Telecom International (ECODC)
- Huawei
- i-Berhad
- IndoKeppel Data Centres
- Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx
- Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)
- Infracrowd Capital
- Internet Thailand
- Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)
- Iron Mountain
- Jakel & PiDC
- K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land
- Keppel DC REIT
- Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group
- LG CNS and PT SMPlus Digital Investment (LG Sinar Mas )
- Mapletree (StarHub)
- Maxland
- Megawide Co
- Minister of Communication and Information Technology
- Minoro Energei
- MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science
- Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)
- MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)
- National Telecom
- NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power
- NEXTDC
- NTT DATA
- Nxera (AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy)
- Nxera (Singtel)
- OneAsia Network
- Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd
- Pacific Internet
- Phcolo
- Poren Internet
- Princeton Digital Group
- Proofpoint Inc
- Pure Data Centres
- Racks Central
- Regal Orion
- Saigontel
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- SEAX Indonesia Pratama
- Shanghai DC-Science (BrightRay)
- Singtel
- Space DC
- ST Engineering
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- STACK Infrastructure
- SUPERNAP Thailand
- TCC Technology
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- Telin Singapore
- Telkom Indonesia
- Tencent
- TikTok
- Total Information Management Corporation
- True IDC
- UEM Sunrise & Logos
- United Information Highway (UIH)
- VADS
- Vantage Data Centers
- VCI Global
- Viettel IDC
- VNPT
- VNTT
- WHA
- Worldwide DC Solutions
- YCO Cloud Centers
- Yondr Group
- YTL Data Center Holdings
- ZData (Computility Technology)
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8sdvdd
