Global Breast Imaging Market to Reach USD 10.59 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Cancer Prevalence and Technological Advancements - SNS Insider

Austin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breast Imaging Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Breast Imaging Market was valued at USD 5.00 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.59 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period of 2024–2032

The global breast imaging market is witnessing high growth due to factors such as an increasing prevalence of breast cancer, rising incidence of breast cancer, high awareness of breast cancer diagnosis, and a growing population of geriatric women. State-of-the-art technology, such as digital mammography, 3D tomosynthesis, ultrasound, and MRI, will be increasingly utilized, particularly in developed regions.





The U.S. breast imaging market was estimated at USD 1.60 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. North America is the most developed region for the breast imaging market, led by the U.S., where high healthcare spending, breast cancer screening programs, and early adoption of technology (3D mammography, AI-based diagnostics) maintain its lead. Favorable reimbursement regulations and ongoing discovery continue to make the country the leader in the region.

Breast Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.00 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 10.59 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.70% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product, the Breast Imaging Systems Segment Leads the Breast Imaging Market

The breast imaging systems segment contributed the largest share to the breast imaging market in 2023, with a 70.5% share, primarily due to the wide usage of these modalities for detecting and diagnosing the early stage of the most frequently occurring cancer. These technologies still underpin breast cancer screening programs across the globe, particularly in developed countries with high penetration of structured screening programs.

By Technology, the Ionizing Segment is Expected to Grow Ionizing Segment is Dominating the Market

The ionizing technology segment accounted for the largest share of the breast imaging market in 2023, with 60.8% market share, as mammography is the most commonly performed procedure, followed by digital and 3D tomosynthesis, and is considered the gold standard for screening of breast cancer. Ionizing technologies provide for high-fidelity imaging that is beneficial for early detection, particularly for dense breasts.

The Breast Imaging Market is led by the Hospitals and Clinics Segment by End User

The hospital & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the breast imaging market in 2023, with 56.3% market share. Hospitals and clinics have highly equipped breast imaging systems, well-trained and skilled professionals, a higher number of patients visiting daily, and significantly higher procedure volumes for breast imaging. These centers are frequently the initial site of care for diagnostic and screening examinations and provide a full range of breast imaging services (mammography, ultrasound, and MRI).

Breast Imaging Market Segmentation

By Product

Breast Imaging Systems

Software and Services

Accessories

By Technology

lonizing Full-field Digital Mammography Analog Mammography Positron Emission Mammography Electric Impedance Tomography Cone-Beam Computed Tomography Others

Non-ionizing MRI Thermography Ultrasound Optical Imaging Automated Whole-breast Ultrasound



By End Use

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Breast Care Centers

North America Led the Breast Imaging Market, and the Asia-Pacific Region is Projected to Experience the Fastest Growth

The North American breast imaging market held the largest market size in 2023 with a 37.6% market share due to its established healthcare system, high adoption of breast cancer screening, and early adoption of new imaging technologies such as 3D mammography, MRI, and breast ultrasound. Key enabling factors include favorable reimbursement programs, high diagnostic facility accessibility, and the government and private sector emphasis on cancer risk minimization and early detection.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth in the breast imaging market during the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, and Japan, besides others, are taking initiatives to screen at earlier stages and developing the infrastructure for medical care. Growing purchasing power, better insurance coverage, and higher digitization of medical imaging systems are the propellers of its adoption rates. In addition, increasing women's health awareness and rising penetration of medical tourism are also driving the growth of this market in the region.

