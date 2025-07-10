Micro Fulfillment Market Size to Surpass USD 69.59 Billion by 2032, at 34.46% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micro Fulfillment Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Micro Fulfillment Market was valued at USD 4.86 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 69.59 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 34.46% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Automation and E-commerce Acceleration Fuel Micro-Fulfillment Market Growth

The micro-fulfillment sector is growing quickly as e-commerce volumes increase and consumers are ever more demanding for faster and same-day deliveries. Micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs) are built for space utilization in cities and rely on robotics and artificial intelligence to optimize inventory and order-fulfillment processes as well as demand forecasting (referring to MFC). It consequently carries down the labor costs and helps with faster and more accurate fulfillment process. Shuttle-based systems, cube-storage models, and automated mobile robots (AMRs) are altering last mile logistics. More companies are moving into local, automated hubs to deliver orders fast and cheaply. With the U.S. Micro Fulfillment Market set at USD 1.32 Billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.05%. With consumer expectations rising significantly in urban areas investment in micro-fulfillment infrastructure remains robust, making it one of the prominent foundations of future-proof logistics.

Get a Sample Report of Micro Fulfillment Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6751

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Takeoff Technologies

Fabric

Locus Robotics

Exotec

Attabotics

Dematic

Swisslog

GreyOrange

Zebra Technologies

6 River Systems

RightHand Robotics

Vanderlande

OCADO Solutions

Honeywell Intelligrated

Manhattan Associates.

Micro Fulfillment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.86 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 69.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 34.46% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Standalone, Store-integrated/in Store, Dark Stores)

• By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By End-user (E-commerce, Traditional Retailers & Distributors, Manufacturers)

Purchase Single User PDF of Micro Fulfillment Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6751

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Store-integrated micro-fulfillment centers led the market in 2023 with a 51.2% revenue share, especially for retailers using existing infrastructure and footfalls. The model is best for grocery and e-commerce players who do not want to renovate the existing operations but would like to provide faster delivery from their stores.

Dark stores are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, offering fully automated, scalable solutions for faster, cost-effective last-mile delivery in urban areas.

By Component

In 2023, hardware components dominated the micro-fulfillment market with a 47.5% share, which can be attributed to dependence on automations, robots, and conveyor racks, all essential for facilitating operations while minimizing human labor.

From 2024 to 2032, services are expected to register the highest CAGR, due to the increasing demand for consulting, integration, and maintenance. Scalability, customization and cloud-based solutions, along with AI-driven systems are revolutionizing fulfillment efficiency and backend processes.

By End-user

E-commerce accounted for 53.7% of the micro-fulfillment market in 2023, as consumer desire for same or next-day delivery continues to impact and online shopping becomes increasingly popular. In order to fulfill this need, there is a massive investment in micro-fulfillment centres by businesses.

From 2024 to 2032, traditional retailers and distributors are expected to see the highest CAGR as they integrate omnichannel strategies by leveraging the efficient last-mile capabilities of fulfilment located in physical stores to minimize inventory costs.

North America Leads in Innovation While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Micro-Fulfillment Market

North America led the micro-fulfillment market in 2023 with a 36.8% share, driven by strong e-commerce growth and increasing demand for fast, same-day deliveries. Major players like Amazon and Walmart are heavily investing in urban micro-fulfillment centers, using automation and robotics to streamline operations and boost efficiency. Their efforts to enhance last-mile logistics have positioned the region as a leader in fulfillment innovation.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to factors such as rapid urbanization, growing popularity of e-commerce, and increasing demand for on-time deliveries. With smart warehouse and micro-fulfillment technologies being pursued by companies like Alibaba and Rakuten, China and India are among the major countries that will be core growth markets for the smart warehousing system.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Micro Fulfillment Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6751

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, ShipStation launches new features Automated Rate Shopping, Smart Returns, Advanced Analytics, and Inventory Management to simplify operations and fuel scalable e-commerce growth

In May 2025, Walgreens boosts pharmacy efficiency with new Brooklyn Park micro-fulfillment center - New facility to serve 200 stores, process 13M prescriptions annually, and free up pharmacists to devote more time to patient care.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Micro Fulfillment Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Micro Fulfillment Market Segmentation, by Component

9. Micro Fulfillment Market Segmentation, by End-user

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.