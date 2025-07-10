Dover, Delaware, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

RITI announced today that its flagship testosterone booster for men now features 150 mg of KSM-66® Ashwagandha root extract, standardized to 2.5 % withanolides, per serving. The enhancement arrives amid rising demand for natural, evidence-informed testosterone support options in the men’s health market.

Recent consumer surveys show that more than 60 percent of U.S. males aged 30-55 prefer domestically formulated supplements that publish full ingredient amounts. Produced in an NSF-certified Colorado facility and distributed nationwide through online retailers, the updated RITI capsule addresses that transparency expectation while maintaining the brand’s non-GMO, vegan standards.



Why Testosterone Booster Is Surging in 2025

The global market for testosterone-support products, capsules, gummies, and liquid testosterone booster supplements is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030 reaching an estimated USD 6.75 billion by 2030.Increased consumer attention to energy, mood, and muscle preservation especially among men over 40 fuels demand for natural testosterone booster solutions that do not require prescriptions.

Rising searches for phrases like “best testosterone booster for men over 40,” “safe testosterone booster,” and “testosterone booster reviews” mirror this trend. Regulatory changes that permit wider e-commerce distribution and the popularity of short-form fitness videos have also widened the funnel, leading more consumers to seek non-synthetic ways to boost low testosterone.



What is testosterone booster





A testosterone booster is a dietary supplement that combines micronutrients (e.g., zinc, magnesium, vitamin D) with herbal extracts (e.g., fenugreek, Tongkat Ali, Ashwagandha) shown in human studies to influence the endocrine pathways that regulate total or free testosterone. Unlike prescription hormone replacement, a testosterone booster for men works indirectly: nutrients correct deficiencies that blunt hormone output, while adaptogens help manage cortisol, an antagonist to testosterone.

Reputable brands publish dosage rationales, use third-party assays for heavy metals, and avoid banned substances. The testosterone booster formulas clearly list clinical doses of each ingredient so users can track how they attempt to increase testosterone naturally.



Benefits of Testosterone Booster in Men’s Health

Emerging evidence ties optimal testosterone levels to lean-muscle synthesis, metabolic health, and mood regulation. Meta-analyses show that correcting vitamin D deficiency (2 000-5 000 IU daily) can raise total testosterone 10-20 % in three months, while zinc supplementation (30-50 mg elemental) doubled serum levels in marginally deficient older men. Herbal actives, when paired with foundational nutrients, may offer additional support:

Tongkat Ali testosterone studies (200-400 mg) report up-to-15 % gains in free testosterone.





studies (200-400 mg) report up-to-15 % gains in free testosterone. Fenugreek testosterone research (500-600 mg) indicates improvements in body-fat ratio and libido.





research (500-600 mg) indicates improvements in body-fat ratio and libido. Ashwagandha testosterone benefits include reduced cortisol and modest boosts (10-17 %) to serum levels.





Because each study uses different populations and baselines, experts caution that a clinically tested testosterone booster should always be accompanied by lab work to verify outcomes. Nevertheless, functional health practitioners increasingly recommend herbal testosterone boosters as first-line tools to raise testosterone levels before considering pharmacologic therapy.



Clinical Evidence: How Ashwagandha May Help in Increasing Testosterone

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is an adaptogenic root prized in Ayurvedic practice and now common in many natural testosterone booster supplements . A 2023 randomized, double-blind trial of 176 healthy U.S. males taking 600 mg of KSM-66® daily showed a 14–17 % rise in total testosterone versus placebo after 12 weeks—findings often cited as key Ashwagandha testosterone benefits. An NIH factsheet reviewing seven human studies echoed those results, noting effective doses between 250 mg and 600 mg. Researchers suggest the herb moderates cortisol and oxidative stress, creating conditions that help the body increase testosterone naturally.

RITI’s updated testosterone support formula supplies 150 mg of KSM-66® (2.5 % withanolides) per three-capsule serving—well within clinically studied ranges. Ashwagandha remains one of the few botanicals repeatedly linked to healthier hormone markers in peer-reviewed research, making it a logical addition to a safe, herbal testosterone booster for men. Most trials report meaningful upticks in both total and free testosterone within three months, even at doses below 600 mg. To ensure product integrity, RITI verifies every batch through independent identity testing, 200-plus pesticide screens, heavy-metal analysis, and microbial checks performed under NSF-certified manufacturing controls a level of transparency increasingly sought by U.S. consumers researching testosterone booster reviews.

How RITI’s Enhanced Supplement Ingredients Compare With Leading Boosters

Ingredient (daily) RITI 2025 Formula Typical Dosage in Market Leaders* Evidence Level† Vitamin D₃ 1 000 IU 1 000 – 2 000 IU High (meta-analysis) Zinc (AAC chelate) 40 mg 10 – 15 mg High (RCTs) Magnesium (bisglycinate) — 50 – 100 mg Moderate Fenugreek 50 % saponins 300 mg 300 – 500 mg Moderate Tongkat Ali 1 % eurycomanone 50 mg 200 – 250 mg Moderate Ashwagandha KSM-66® (2.5 % withanolides) 150 mg 0 – 150 mg (rarely disclosed) Moderate to High

*Evidence Level is based on the weight of human randomized controlled trials

Many flagship competitors focus on proprietary blends that mask exact milligram amounts. By contrast, RITI publishes full transparency and batches are cGMP-certified and third-party tested for microbials, pesticides, and banned substances, a critical factor for athletes who must verify a safe testosterone booster .

Conclusion

The 2025 surge in demand for natural testosterone booster supplements underscores a broader shift toward transparent, research-driven solutions for men’s health. Formulas that pair clinical doses of micronutrients with adaptogenic herbs while backing every milligram with third-party testing are redefining what consumers consider the best testosterone booster on the U.S. market. By focusing on published evidence, quality manufacturing, and clear labeling, brands and consumers alike can move closer to safe, sustainable ways to increase testosterone naturally and support overall vitality.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I look for in a testosterone booster supplement?

Experts recommend choosing formulas that disclose every ingredient amount, match doses used in human trials, and provide third-party purity tests. Transparent labeling lets you evaluate whether the product aligns with research on vitamins, minerals, and adaptogenic herbs that may help increase testosterone naturally.

How do natural testosterone booster supplements support hormone levels?

Most combine micronutrients such as vitamin D, zinc, and magnesium with botanicals like Ashwagandha, fenugreek, or Tongkat Ali. These compounds may correct nutrient gaps, moderate cortisol, or influence luteinizing-hormone pathways—mechanisms that can raise total and free testosterone over 8–12 weeks.

When might users notice tangible benefits?

Clinical studies generally track results after two to three months of consistent daily use. Factors such as sleep, resistance training, and baseline deficiencies strongly affect the speed and magnitude of hormonal changes.

Are testosterone booster supplements safe for men over 40?

Products manufactured under GMP or NSF standards and taken at research-aligned doses are typically well tolerated. Men with existing endocrine conditions, or those on prescription hormones, should talk with a healthcare professional before adding any supplement to their routine.



