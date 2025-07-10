Probiotics in Animal Feed Market: A Growth Driven by Sustainability and Science

Delray Beach, FL, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotics in animal feed market is on a strong growth path, with projections showing it rising from USD 5.40 billion in 2025 to USD 8.27 billion by 2030, achieving a solid CAGR of 8.9%. This expansion is fuelled by the rising demand for sustainable, antibiotic-free animal farming — a trend reshaping the future of agriculture.

Why Probiotics? An Alternative to Antibiotics

With concerns over antibiotic resistance intensifying, farmers across the globe are turning to probiotics as a natural solution. According to a recent study in Frontiers, strains like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium can reduce harmful pathogens like Clostridium perfringens and Salmonella, while supporting gut health, immunity, and feed efficiency. The shift away from AGPs (antibiotic growth promoters) isn’t just a trend it’s becoming a best practice.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Largest Market

The Asia Pacific region is leading this shift, holding the largest market share thanks to its huge livestock population, expanding industrial farms, and growing consumer demand for quality meat and eggs. Countries like China, India, and Japan dominate this space, making the region a powerhouse for probiotic feed adoption.

Bacterial Probiotics Secure Largest Market Share in Animal Feed

Among probiotic types, bacterial strains (such as Lactobacillus, Bacillus, and Bifidobacterium) are making the biggest impact. These strains have a long track record of boosting gut health and immunity, making them ideal for animal feed. Compared to yeast or fungi, their resilience and cost-effectiveness have cemented their position as the preferred choice across the industry.

Poultry Leading the Charge



Poultry farms have been early adopters of probiotic feed, relying on these supplements to reduce disease outbreaks, improve growth, and support feed conversion. The global shift towards higher protein diets — especially across Asia Pacific — is driving this trend and ensuring that poultry remains the top segment for probiotic feed products.

Innovations and New Launches

The probiotics in animal feed industry has witnessed several recent breakthroughs:

IFF launched its Enviva PRO, a three-strain probiotic solution for swine, making weaning healthier and more productive.

Orffa teamed up with Florates to offer rapid gut health diagnostics for precision feed formulations.

teamed up with Florates to offer rapid gut health diagnostics for precision feed formulations. Chr. Hansen introduced BOVAMINE DEFEND Plus, a probiotic tailored for feedlot cattle, combining enhanced nutrition with sustainability.

The Road Ahead

As consumer interest in sustainable agriculture and animal nutrition intensifies, the global probiotics in animal feed market is poised for long-term growth. Supported by advances in microbiology, stringent regulations on AGPs, and a strong focus on animal health, the sector is attracting significant investment and innovation.

Market Movers: Probiotic Producers Transforming Animal Nutrition

Evonik Industries AG (Germany),

ADM (US),

DSM-Firmenich (Switzerland),

Novonesis (Denmark),

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US),

Alltech (US),

Kemin (US),

Land O'Lakes, Inc. (US),

Orffa (Netherlands),

Lallemand Inc. (Canada),

Lesaffre (France)

