India Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025 | Mumbai to Lead India's Data Center Boom with 35% Capacity Growth - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Around 1.3 GW of power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025, with a total of 4.8GW projected by 2030. More than $28 billion in investments are planned for upcoming data centers in India, making it one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia

The upcoming data center capacity is more than 2x the existing power capacity, with the majority concentrated in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. Approximately 35% of the upcoming power capacity is in Maharashtra, with Mumbai expected to be the largest contributor to the Indian data center market.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



This database (excel) product covers the India data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 122 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 88 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Andra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (122 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Pune DC 1 or Delhi DC1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (88 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio



OPERATORS/INVESTORS

Larsen & Turbo

AdaniConneX

Airtel (Nxtra Data)

AkashiQ

Benzy Infotech Data Center

Blackstone (Lumina CloudInfra + Panchshil)

Bridge Data Centres

BSNL & NxtGen Datacenter

CapitaLand

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS

Cyfuture India

Digital Connexion (BAM Digital Reality)

Digital Edge

Equinix

ESDS Data Center

ESR Cayman

EverYondr

Kedia Infotech

Larsen & Turbo

Natural Environment Solutions

NetDataVault

Nextgen Data Centre

NTT Global Data Centers

Pi Datacenters

Princeton Digital Group

Rack Bank

Reliance

Ricoh

Sify Technologies

SLG Capital

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)

Teleindia Networks (DataSamudra)

Trijit Data Centre

VueNow

Web Werks + Iron Mountain

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

ZR Power HoldingsPower Holdings

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkf11y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.