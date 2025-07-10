Oceania Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025 | Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, and Colocation Pricing by Rack Size and kW 2024-2028

Explore the comprehensive Oceania data center market portfolio analysis with our Excel database product. Gain insights into 174 existing and 46 upcoming data centers across Australia and New Zealand. The database covers detailed white-floor space, IT load capacity (2024-2028), retail colocation and wholesale pricing, and more. Key highlights include the doubling of data center power capacity and nearly 1GW of new capacity expected by 2025, with major activities in Australia and Auckland, New Zealand. Ideal for REITs, contractors, infrastructure providers, and consultants, the analysis supports data-driven decisions for industry stakeholders.

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Almost 1GW of new data center capacity is expected to become operational in the Oceania region by the end of 2025. The upcoming data center power capacity in the market is more than twice the existing size, with most of the rack capacity concentrated in Australia. In New Zealand, Auckland accounts for the most data centers in the country.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

This database (excel) product covers the Oceania data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 174 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 46 upcoming data centers
  • Countries covered: Australia and New Zealand.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2024)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Quarter Rack (1/4)
  • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
  • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (174 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (SYD10 or Auckland Data Centre)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (46 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio

INVESTORS/OPERATORS

  • (New Era Technology) Intervolve
  • 5G Networks
  • AAPT (TPG Telecom)
  • AirTrunk
  • Amber Infrastructure Group
  • Caduceus Systems
  • CDC Data Centres
  • Chorus
  • Colocity
  • Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)
  • Data Centre 220
  • Data Vault
  • Datacom Group Ltd
  • DataGrid
  • DC Alliance
  • DC Two
  • DC West
  • DCI Data Centers
  • Digital Realty
  • Digital Sense
  • DXN
  • Edge Centres
  • Enable Networks
  • Equinix
  • Fujitsu
  • Geraldton Data Centre
  • Global Switch
  • Gold Coast Data Centre
  • Goodman
  • GreenSquareDC
  • Integer DC
  • Internode Pty Ltd
  • iseek
  • Keppel DC REIT
  • Leading Edge Data Centres
  • Localhost
  • Macquarie Telecom Group
  • Markham Real Estate Partners
  • Micron21
  • New Zealand Government
  • NEXTDC
  • OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)
  • On Q Communications
  • Over the wire
  • PIPE Networks
  • Plan B Limited(Atturra)
  • Polaris
  • Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN
  • Spark Digital
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Stockland
  • Supernode
  • Syncom
  • T4 Group
  • Telstra
  • Trifalga
  • Umbrellar
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Vector Fibre
  • Verizon
  • Vocus

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5rey5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
