Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Global Strategic Business Report 2025 | Residential Laundry Services to Account for a Major Share, Commercial to Witness Faster Growth

Dry-cleaning and laundry services are essential components of the textile care industry, providing specialized cleaning solutions for garments and fabrics that require delicate handling. These services use various cleaning methods, including traditional laundering, dry-cleaning with solvents, and modern eco-friendly techniques, to ensure that clothes and textiles are thoroughly cleaned without damage. Dry-cleaning, in particular, is ideal for materials such as wool, silk, and acetate, which can be harmed by water and regular detergents. The industry caters to both individual consumers and commercial clients, including hotels, hospitals, and other institutions requiring bulk textile cleaning.
Technological advancements and innovations have significantly transformed the dry-cleaning and laundry services industry. Modern equipment and machinery, such as automated garment conveyors, advanced pressing machines, and computerized inventory management systems, have enhanced the efficiency and precision of services. The adoption of environmentally friendly cleaning agents, such as liquid carbon dioxide and silicone-based solvents, has reduced the environmental impact of traditional perchloroethylene (perc)-based dry-cleaning. Additionally, the integration of mobile apps and online platforms has streamlined service delivery, allowing customers to schedule pickups and deliveries, track orders, and make payments digitally. These advancements have not only improved service quality but also expanded the customer base by offering greater convenience and accessibility.
The growth in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market is driven by several factors. The increasing urbanization and rise in disposable income are major drivers, as more consumers seek professional cleaning services for convenience and time savings. The expanding hospitality and healthcare sectors, which require large-scale laundry services, are also boosting market demand. Technological innovations in cleaning methods and machinery are enhancing service efficiency and quality, driving adoption among both individual and commercial clients. The growing awareness and demand for eco-friendly cleaning solutions are further propelling market growth, as consumers and businesses seek sustainable alternatives. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and digital platforms is revolutionizing service delivery, making it easier for customers to access and utilize these services. Regulatory trends promoting environmental sustainability and workplace safety are encouraging the adoption of advanced cleaning technologies and practices, contributing to market expansion.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- COVID-19 Impact on Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market
- Global Market Overview and Analysis
- Global Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Set to Enjoy Bright Days Ahead
- Laundry Captures a Major Share of the Market, Duvet Cleaning Expected to Exhibit Significant Growth
- How Evolutions in Dry-Cleaning Methods Are Transforming the Modern World
- Key Trends Shaping the Future of Laundry Industry
- Residential Laundry Services to Account for a Major Share, Commercial to Witness Faster Growth
- North America Retains Commanding Position, Asia-Pacific Represents a High Growth Regional Market
- Heading towards a Bright Future
- Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Salient Trends Turning the Tide in Favor of Laundry Services
- Smart Laundry Equipment & Service Technologies Emerge Into the Spotlight
- IoT Enabled Commercial Washing Machines Bring the Promise of Revolutionizing Laundry Services
- How AI Technology is Revolutionizing Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Operations
- The Emergence of Eco-Friendly Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Solutions
- The Environmental Risk of Conventional Chlorinated Chemicals in Dry-Cleaning and Laundry
- Eco-friendly Laundry Detergents Gain Popularity
- Global Online Laundry Services Market Heads towards Whirlpool of Growth
- Global Online Laundry Services Market by Application (in %) for 2023
- Coin-Operated Laundry Services Market Grows at a Slow Pace
- Sustained Growth in the Market for Cashless Self-Service Laundries
- Recovery of the Travel, Hospitality/Hotel Industry Bodes Well for Market Growth
- On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of Operating Cost by Cost Component
- Technological Solutions Conjuring Up Ripples in Commercial Laundry Services Domain
- Evolving Fashion Trends Keep Demand Robust for Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services
- Franchising Business Model Gains Traction in Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry
- Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge into the Fastest Growing End-Use Sector
- Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Hospital Laundry Services: Global
- High Demand for Laundry Services from Uniform Supply Market
- Residential Laundry Services Market Benefits from Changing Lifestyles and Rise in Single-Person Households
- Multi-Housing Laundries Rise in Prominence
- Outsourcing of Laundry Services Gains Momentum
- Industrial Laundries Face a Myriad of Challenges
- Sea of Challenges Indicating Muddy Waters for Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services
