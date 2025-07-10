Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Global Strategic Business Report 2025 | Residential Laundry Services to Account for a Major Share, Commercial to Witness Faster Growth

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services was estimated at US$76.0 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$105.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030.







Dry-cleaning and laundry services are essential components of the textile care industry, providing specialized cleaning solutions for garments and fabrics that require delicate handling. These services use various cleaning methods, including traditional laundering, dry-cleaning with solvents, and modern eco-friendly techniques, to ensure that clothes and textiles are thoroughly cleaned without damage. Dry-cleaning, in particular, is ideal for materials such as wool, silk, and acetate, which can be harmed by water and regular detergents. The industry caters to both individual consumers and commercial clients, including hotels, hospitals, and other institutions requiring bulk textile cleaning.



Technological advancements and innovations have significantly transformed the dry-cleaning and laundry services industry. Modern equipment and machinery, such as automated garment conveyors, advanced pressing machines, and computerized inventory management systems, have enhanced the efficiency and precision of services. The adoption of environmentally friendly cleaning agents, such as liquid carbon dioxide and silicone-based solvents, has reduced the environmental impact of traditional perchloroethylene (perc)-based dry-cleaning. Additionally, the integration of mobile apps and online platforms has streamlined service delivery, allowing customers to schedule pickups and deliveries, track orders, and make payments digitally. These advancements have not only improved service quality but also expanded the customer base by offering greater convenience and accessibility.



The growth in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market is driven by several factors. The increasing urbanization and rise in disposable income are major drivers, as more consumers seek professional cleaning services for convenience and time savings. The expanding hospitality and healthcare sectors, which require large-scale laundry services, are also boosting market demand. Technological innovations in cleaning methods and machinery are enhancing service efficiency and quality, driving adoption among both individual and commercial clients. The growing awareness and demand for eco-friendly cleaning solutions are further propelling market growth, as consumers and businesses seek sustainable alternatives. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and digital platforms is revolutionizing service delivery, making it easier for customers to access and utilize these services. Regulatory trends promoting environmental sustainability and workplace safety are encouraging the adoption of advanced cleaning technologies and practices, contributing to market expansion.





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market

Global Market Overview and Analysis

Global Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Set to Enjoy Bright Days Ahead

Laundry Captures a Major Share of the Market, Duvet Cleaning Expected to Exhibit Significant Growth

How Evolutions in Dry-Cleaning Methods Are Transforming the Modern World

Key Trends Shaping the Future of Laundry Industry

Residential Laundry Services to Account for a Major Share, Commercial to Witness Faster Growth

North America Retains Commanding Position, Asia-Pacific Represents a High Growth Regional Market

Heading towards a Bright Future

Competition

Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Salient Trends Turning the Tide in Favor of Laundry Services

Smart Laundry Equipment & Service Technologies Emerge Into the Spotlight

IoT Enabled Commercial Washing Machines Bring the Promise of Revolutionizing Laundry Services

How AI Technology is Revolutionizing Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Operations

The Emergence of Eco-Friendly Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Solutions

The Environmental Risk of Conventional Chlorinated Chemicals in Dry-Cleaning and Laundry

Eco-friendly Laundry Detergents Gain Popularity

Global Online Laundry Services Market Heads towards Whirlpool of Growth

Global Online Laundry Services Market by Application (in %) for 2023

Coin-Operated Laundry Services Market Grows at a Slow Pace

Sustained Growth in the Market for Cashless Self-Service Laundries

Recovery of the Travel, Hospitality/Hotel Industry Bodes Well for Market Growth

On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of Operating Cost by Cost Component

Technological Solutions Conjuring Up Ripples in Commercial Laundry Services Domain

Evolving Fashion Trends Keep Demand Robust for Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services

Franchising Business Model Gains Traction in Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry

Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge into the Fastest Growing End-Use Sector

Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Hospital Laundry Services: Global

High Demand for Laundry Services from Uniform Supply Market

Residential Laundry Services Market Benefits from Changing Lifestyles and Rise in Single-Person Households

Multi-Housing Laundries Rise in Prominence

Outsourcing of Laundry Services Gains Momentum

Industrial Laundries Face a Myriad of Challenges

Sea of Challenges Indicating Muddy Waters for Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services

