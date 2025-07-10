Use cryptocurrency (XRP) to increase your daily stable income through RICH Miner cloud mining, the world's most trusted brand

CHICAGO, IL, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cryptocurrencies become increasingly popular, more and more investors are looking for more active and stable ways to increase their asset value. As one of the world's mainstream cryptocurrencies, Ripple (XRP) is widely popular for its efficient transfer and low cost.

Now, by connecting XRP to the globally trusted brand RICH Miner cloud mining platform, users can not only avoid market volatility risks, but also achieve daily passive income, bringing true "stable growth" to digital assets.





What is Cryptocurrency (XRP) and Cloud Mining?

XRP is a digital currency developed by Ripple Labs. It is the native token of the Ripple network and is used to transfer funds quickly and cheaply around the world.

Cloud Mining is a remote cryptocurrency mining method that does not require users to purchase and configure mining equipment themselves. Users invest in cryptocurrency through platforms such as RICH Miner and enjoy daily mining benefits.

RICH Miner: Cloud mining engine that reshapes the value of XRP:

As the most trusted cloud mining platform under regulation, RICH Miner recently launched the "XRP starts BTC mining" function, which directly converts XRP into the computing power input of Bitcoin mining contracts through cross-chain computing power bridging technology. Its core advantages redefine the trust and efficiency standards of the cloud mining industry:

One-click participation, zero threshold conversion

Users only need to deposit XRP and select the contract, and the platform will automatically complete the computing power exchange and mining deployment, without the need to convert through the exchange, avoiding delays and additional fees.

Transparent and sustainable income

All mining record chains can be checked, and the income is settled on a daily basis, supporting withdrawal or reinvestment at any time. The platform uses green energy mines and is deployed in low-cost clean energy areas to reduce user participation costs while increasing net income.

Flexible support for multiple currencies

In addition to XRP, it also supports mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, etc. to participate in contracts to meet the needs of diversified asset allocation.

Industry breakthrough significance: RICH Miner breaks the functional limitations of XRP for the first time, allowing it to leap from a settlement medium to a productive asset that can generate BTC income, opening up a new value-added scenario for the 55 billion circulating XRPs.





RICH Miner: A globally trusted cloud mining solution:

Since its establishment in 2022, RICH Miner has won the trust and support of more than 5 million users worldwide with its compliant operations, global computing power allocation, and industry-leading security technology. The platform not only obtained official regulatory approval from the UK, but also established data centers and green mining nodes in many countries to promote the development of sustainable cloud mining models.

Under the mechanism of XRP participating in mining, users do not need complex configuration and technical knowledge, and can start the passive income process in just three steps:

1. Register an account: Visit the official website https://richminer.com to quickly open an account. New users can receive a $15 registration bonus;

2. Select a contract and top up XRP: The platform supports flexible terms and computing power options, and users can freely match them according to their budget and goals;

Contract Type Contract Price Contract duration Daily income Total revenue Daily Sign-in Rewards $15 1 $0.6 $15+$0.6 New User Experience Contract $100 2 $3 $100.00 + $6 Canaan Avalon A15XP $600 8 $7.20 $500.00 + $57.60 Bitdeer SealMiner A2 $1,300 13 $17.30 $1300.00 + $221.39 Bitmain Antminer L7 $3,000 17 $42.30 $3000.00 + $719.10 Bitmain Antminer S21 Immersion $5,000 24 $75.00 $5000.00 + $1800.00 Bitmain Antminer L9 $12,000 32 $204.00 $12000.00 + $6528.00

Click here to view the completed contract

3. Start automatic mining, and the income will be credited daily: The system will automatically allocate computing power, generate mining income and settle it to the account daily.

Current platform data shows that some users have achieved daily income of thousands of US dollars through XRP cloud mining, which is long-term stable and very attractive.

Safe, convenient and transparent experience guarantee:

RICH Miner is committed to providing users with a safe and reliable cloud mining environment. The platform adopts a cold and hot wallet separation mechanism, multiple encryption protection, DDoS defense and EV SSL security encryption protocol to ensure the safety of user assets.

At the same time, all mining contracts and income data are open and transparent, and can be viewed in real time and automatically settled, so as to truly achieve clear accounts and simple processes.

Conclusion: Seize the opportunity of digital asset income transformation:

RICH Miner's innovation not only redefines the value boundary of XRP, but also opens up a low-volatility and sustainable passive income channel. When the traditional currency holding model encounters market fluctuations, it has become a new consensus for smart investors to incorporate idle assets into the Bitcoin mining economic cycle through intelligent computing power conversion.

Take action now: Visit the RICH Miner official website, use your XRP to start a daily income stream, and experience the wave of wealth evolution brought by technology finance.

Visit now: www.richminer.com

Contact email: info@richminer.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.