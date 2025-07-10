Small Businesses State of the Cloud 2024 Survey Report 2024-2025 | Small Businesses to Double Public Cloud Use, Triple Hybrid Cloud Adoption by 2026

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Cloud 2024 - Small Businesses" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Small businesses with employee counts ranging from 10 to 99 are increasingly recognizing cloud technology as a cornerstone of their strategic success. Although these enterprises often lag behind their larger counterparts in terms of rapid technology adoption, they are poised for significant growth and investment in cutting-edge technologies.

The 2024 Global Cloud Decision-Maker survey highlights that small businesses are formulating plans to invest in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud solutions, and automation to achieve their business objectives. This survey provides insights into the perceptions, purchasing behavior, and strategic planning concerning cloud computing, IT infrastructure, and AI among small businesses.

Key findings from the survey reveal that AI is viewed as a critical investment for meeting business objectives. Furthermore, projections indicate that the proportion of small businesses utilizing public and multi-cloud infrastructures is set to double by 2026, while the adoption of hybrid cloud solutions is expected to triple. Such trends underscore the growing reliance on cloud-based environments to drive operational efficiencies and competitive advantage.

In an effort to overcome expertise gaps, small businesses are increasingly turning to managed service providers (MSPs). These partnerships are particularly crucial for areas such as application development, data migration, and data management, where specialized skill sets are paramount. Collaborating with MSPs allows small businesses to leverage external expertise, mitigate risks, and fast-track their digital transformation journeys.

This report offers valuable foresight for both small businesses and IT service providers, outlining the trajectory of the cloud and AI markets. As the digital landscape evolves, the strategic adoption of these technologies promises to redefine business processes, enabling agility and innovation.

As the business landscape continues to embrace digital transformation, the insights from the 2024 Global Cloud Decision-Maker survey provide a roadmap for small businesses eager to capitalize on cloud and AI technologies for sustained growth and competitive edge in the coming years.

