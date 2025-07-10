U.S. Oral Surgery Management Enters Utah

IRVING, Texas, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a management services organization that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has secured a partnership with Hopkin Oral Surgery of Salt Lake City, USOSM’s first partner practice in the state of Utah. USOSM now has more than 260 surgeon partners in 30 states.

“We’re excited to announce our continued growth with the addition of Hopkin Oral Surgery, our first partner practice in the state of Utah,” said USOSM Board of Directors Chairman Richard Hall. “Dr. Hopkin is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon with a well-deserved reputation for exceptional patient care and dedication to clinical excellence -- qualities we highly value and look for in all of our surgeon partners.”

Board-certification is the highest credential that can be obtained in the specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. All of USOSM’s partner practices are led by board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons.

Hopkin Oral Surgery provides a wide variety of oral and maxillofacial surgery services from dental implant placement to tooth extractions, TMJ disorder treatment, oral pathology and more. The practice is led by Dustin J. Hopkin, DDS.

Dr. Hopkin is a Utah native, who became interested in oral surgery as a boy because his mother worked for an oral surgeon. After graduating from Utah State University with his bachelor’s degree, Dr. Hopkin continued his education at The University of Iowa College of Dentistry and Dental Clinics, where he received multiple awards for his dental research. After graduating from dental school, Dr. Hopkin completed his surgical residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery through Indiana University.

Dr. Hopkin has been published by a number of dental publications and has received numerous awards for achievements in dental histology, dental anatomy and oral pathology. He is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese and participates in medical mission work.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 30 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com