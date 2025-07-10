TESSAN Launches World’s First 205W Universal Travel Adapter, Redefining Portable Charging for Professionals and Travelers

Hong Kong, China , July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESSAN, a global brand specializing in charging solutions for home and travel, is gearing up to launch its latest innovation—the Voyager 205—on Indiegogo. This groundbreaking universal travel adapter, set to debut exclusively through the crowdfunding platform, delivers a total output capacity of 205 watts. As the world’s first 8-in-1 travel adapter to offer this level of power, the Voyager 205 enables fast, simultaneous charging for multiple devices, making it an essential tool for professionals, frequent travelers, and digital nomads alike.

Built with advanced GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, the Voyager 205 offers higher power density, faster charging, and improved energy efficiency. It features six USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and one AC outlet. PD 3.1 fast-charging protocols allow a 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1) to reach 50% in 47 minutes, while intelligent power distribution optimizes output per device to prevent overload.

Compact Design for Maximum Portability

Designed for travel convenience, Voyager 205 functions in more than 200 countries and regions. Weighing 336 grams, the unit is engineered for portability, fitting easily into bags and carry-on luggage. Users can charge all their essential devices without tangled cables or multiple chargers, reducing both physical and logistical burdens during international or domestic trips.

Integrated Safety and Smart Output Control

TESSAN integrates advanced safety protections into Voyager 205, including an integrated fuse system, flame-retardant housing, and auto-shutoff functions. The adapter uses 94V-0 fireproof materials and includes a built-in spare fuse slot for easy, tool-free replacement.

The device features internal heat control and current monitoring to reduce heat buildup during high-load charging. If the total power draw exceeds safe limits, the adapter stops output to prevent device damage. These features support reliable performance for valuable electronics under a wide range of conditions.

Versatile Charging for Every Scenario

Voyager 205 supports a range of usage contexts, from international business to group travel. It is well suited for digital nomads operating multiple devices on the move, students living abroad, and families seeking to simplify their travel power needs. The adapter supports various device types and can be used in offices, cafes, airports, or remote workspaces globally.

Its port configuration consolidates power needs and eliminates tangled cords and excess chargers. By reducing cable clutter and excess weight, Voyager 205 provides a cleaner, lighter charging experience across time zones and continents.

Committed to Innovation and Sustainability

TESSAN’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility is reflected in every Voyager 205. In partnership with One Tree Planted, TESSAN plants a tree for every adapter backed, as part of its “Walking on the Earth” campaign. Each device contributes to global reforestation efforts, supporting a more sustainable footprint for the technology industry.

The Voyager 205 is now available for pre-order on Indiegogo at an exclusive early bird price of just $89—30% off the future retail price. Early backers will not only enjoy significant savings, but also gain priority shipping, first access to production units, and the chance to be part of the global launch of a category-defining product. Quantities at this price are limited, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Secure your Voyager 205 now on the official campaign page, and be among the first in the world to charge smarter, travel lighter, and power more—before anyone else.



About:

TESSAN is a global brand specializing in charging solutions for home and travel. Its products include universal travel adapters, digital charging power strips, wall outlets, EV charging stations, and smart home devices. Guided by the mantra “The Journey Begins at Home,” the brand is committed to simplicity, efficiency, and safety. It partners with Climate Partner and One Tree Planted to promote environmental responsibility. For more information, visit https://tessan.com/.