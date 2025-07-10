Brewery Ommegang Collaborates With Two Global Breweries to Create World-Class Passport Royale Sour IPA Blend

Cooperstown, NY, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three world-class brewers from three nations have come together to deliver what can only be referred to as one of the most luxurious blended beers in the world: the Passport Royale Mixed Culture IPA. Brewery Ommegang is proud to host the product of this three-part collaboration between its own New York-based brewery, Belgium’s iconic Liefmans and gold medal-winning Italian Birrificio del Ducato.

What began as a conversation over a beer at Liefmans evolved into a thought-provoking recipe exchange with Ducato, culminating in a secret Blenderie project at Ommegang. Liefmans, one of the foremost sour beer brewers in the world, contributed a Pale Sour and a Blueberry Beer to the project. Ommegang then artfully blended the beer with Ducato’s complex, hop-forward Machete Double IPA. The end product is a harmonious and deeply layered Sour IPA Blend at 7.5% ABV that comprises 45% Machete, 50% Pale Sour and 5% Blueberry Beer.

“Passport Royale is a testament to what can happen when brewers from different traditions work together,” said Jordan Egbert, brand manager of imports at Brewery Ommegang. “This beer showcases the best of Liefmans’ sour expertise, Ducato’s hop-forward approach and Ommegang’s own blending artistry. We’re extremely proud of the end product, as Passport Royale truly represents a best-in-class offering in innovative international brewing.”

Passport Royale’s aromas boast vibrant notes of tart blueberries, citrus zest and a hint of floral hops. The flavor profile is as complex as can be imagined from three distinct brewing profiles in one: Pilsner, Pale and Wheat malts offer a clean and crisp foundation, dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic for juicy tropical and citrus notes. Spices like coriander and orange peel offer a subtle Belgian twist. The brewers recommend pairing Passport Royale with aromatic cheeses like blue cheese, goat cheese and gouda, grilled salmon with a citrus glaze, or summer berry desserts.

The Passport Royale, sold in 16-oz 4-packs, has limited availability through the end of July. Availability can be found through Ommegang’s beer finder here.

