Dedicated E-Signature Provider SignWell Now Integrates with Intuit QuickBooks

PORTLAND, Ore., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignWell , a leading e-signature platform trusted by over 65,000 businesses, now seamlessly integrates with Intuit QuickBooks. This integration will empower financial professionals and companies to get estimates and invoices signed faster, eliminate paperwork bottlenecks, and reduce approval delays.

Business owners and financial professionals, especially accountants and bookkeepers, rely on QuickBooks Online to manage transactions efficiently. This integration streamlines the process of e-signature capture, allowing users to collect legally binding e-signatures directly within QuickBooks workflows, streamlining estimate and invoice approvals, contract execution, and financial documentation.

“I implemented a new app, SignWell, which I don’t take lightly. I need a compelling reason to bring something new into my tech stack. It has to solve a real problem and improve our workflow,” says Certified Professional Bookkeeper and Tech Enthusiast Kellie Parks. “SignWell solves the issue in QuickBooks Online of getting estimates signed, letting me know when they’re approved, and converting them to invoices. Aside from its many other uses—like getting reports signed off by clients and creating beautiful engagement agreements—it’s a seamless solution for our (and our clients’) AR hiccups."

“Speed and compliance are essential for finance teams managing approvals and revenue,” said Sam Wehbe, CEO of SignWell. “By integrating directly with QuickBooks Online, we’ve made it effortless for businesses to move faster, without sacrificing security or audit readiness.”

Why Finance Teams Use SignWell for QuickBooks Online:

Purpose-Built E-Signature Integration for QuickBooks Online – Designed specifically for estimate approvals and invoicing workflows.

Audit-Ready Compliance – SignWell is SOC 2 Type 2-certified, with legally binding signatures, secure storage, and full tracking.

Eliminate Manual Work – Automate reminders, reduce approval errors, and simplify financial documentation.

Cost-Effective – SignWell is one of the most affordable solutions available.

The SignWell integration is now live in the QuickBooks App Store. QuickBooks Online users can activate the app and start streamlining their approval process today. Follow SignWell on social media to stay up-to-date on future integrations with other popular accounting and banking technology tools. Visit www.signwell.com or explore the integration in the QuickBooks App Store .

About SignWell

SignWell is a leading e-signature provider, trusted by over 65,000 businesses worldwide. Backed by SOC 2-certified security, audit-ready tracking, and an intuitive API, SignWell makes document signing effortless, fast, and secure for organizations of all sizes. As the only e-signature software partner integrating with QuickBooks Online, SignWell helps users get estimates approved faster, ensures compliance with legally binding e-signatures, and automates workflows to reduce errors. SignWell is available in the Intuit App Store or sign up at www.signwell.com .

Disclaimer: Intuit, QuickBooks, and QuickBooks Online are registered trademarks of Intuit Inc. Used with permission.