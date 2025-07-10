SunRocket Capital Announces $15 Million Financing for Renewable Energy Project Supporting AI and Data Center Market

MIAMI, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunRocket Capital, a premier financial partner to solar developers, announced the successful closing of $15 million in construction to permanent financing for a significant renewable energy project in Illinois. This 4 MW (DC) Solar Installation + 21,000 Kwh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project is strategically designed to provide clean power to the burgeoning AI and datacenter market.

This latest funding underscores SunRocket Capital’s unwavering commitment to advancing the renewable energy sector and supporting the critical infrastructure needs of the digital age, particularly for data centers with investment-grade rated offtakers. The firm’s origination team is recognized for its deep industry expertise and its collaborative approach, working closely with developers to bring impactful projects to fruition. SunRocket Capital is dedicated to fostering partnerships with innovative developers across the market who are focused on powering data centers with sustainable solar energy solutions.

“SunRocket Capital is proud to facilitate the growth of renewable energy infrastructure that powers the future of technology,” said Derek Gabriel, Head of Origination for SunRocket Capital. “Our focus is on providing efficient and effective financing solutions that enable developers to meet the increasing demand for green energy in high-growth sectors like AI and data processing. We are committed to working with developers who share our vision for a sustainable future and possess strong projects with creditworthy offtakers.”

The financing will support a project that enables data centers to operate with greater efficiency and sustainability, contributing positively to the grid and the broader adoption of clean energy. This initiative aligns with the increasing demand for environmentally responsible power solutions within the technology industry.

About SunRocket Capital:

SunRocket Capital is a leading private lender specializing in the financing of commercial, industrial, and community solar projects. Powered by a seasoned team with deep expertise in solar development and structured finance, SunRocket Capital is committed to accelerating the transition to clean energy by serving as a trusted capital partner to developers and EPCs.

The firm’s flagship structured credit solution, SolarC2P™, is designed to finance projects at or near Notice to Proceed (NTP) and seamlessly convert to term debt upon reaching Commercial Operation Date (COD). This efficient structure empowers developers to maintain long-term ownership, scale operations, and grow sustainable portfolios.

For more information please visit: www.sunrocketcapital.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Noah Levine

Marketing and Communications Officer

SunRocket Capital

noah@sunrocketcapital.com