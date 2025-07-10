Farmsent Reveals its Superapp: A Swiss Knife dApp for Smart Agriculture with Wallet Abstraction and .grow Domains

Jakarta, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Farmsent, a leading innovator in agricultural blockchain technology, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Farmsent Superapp — a one-stop-shop dApp for farmers around the world. The Superapp is designed as a comprehensive toolkit for farmers, handling everything from onboarding and managing their commodities for sale to facilitating payment receipt for their produce and managing day-to-day microtransactions. This intuitive, non-custodial mobile application seamlessly integrates cutting-edge Web3 functionalities, including on-chain wallet abstraction powered by Arcana, and .grow Web3 domains, bringing unprecedented simplicity and security to agricultural trade.

The Farmsent Superapp works as a powerful non-custodial wallet that ensures farmers retain full control over their digital assets, a core principle of Web3 empowerment. For its initial launch, the Superapp supports the peaq, Polygon, and Ethereum networks, enabling broad interoperability across the decentralized ecosystem.

A cornerstone of the Superapp's user experience is its integrated on-chain wallet abstraction, powered by Arcana. This innovative solution dramatically simplifies the complex world of crypto wallets by allowing farmers to log in using familiar methods like email or Google login, abstracting away the need for traditional seed phrases and private key management. This lowers the barrier to entry for millions of farmers, enabling seamless participation in the digital agricultural economy.

Farmsent, a groundbreaking blockchain-based platform, is revolutionizing agriculture by empowering farmers directly. Having already onboarded over 200,000 farmers, it cuts out intermediaries, ensuring they receive fairer prices for their produce and gain control over their livelihoods. By integrating real-time data from soil sensors and weather stations, alongside transparent Decentralized Product Passports (DePPs), all available via the Superapp, Farmsent optimizes crop management and builds consumer trust. The platform also focuses on financial inclusion and streamlined logistics, fostering a thriving, farmer-centric ecosystem, with an ambitious goal of onboarding 2 million farmers by 2026.

"Our vision at Farmsent has always been to empower farmers by bringing them directly into the modern economic landscape, cutting out unnecessary middlemen and ensuring fair value for their hard work," said Sim Khela, Co-founder of Farmsent. "The Farmsent Superapp, with its intuitive design and robust Web3 integrations, is a monumental step towards achieving that. It’s technology serving humanity, putting food security front and center."

The Superapp further enhances user experience through the integration of .grow Web3 domains. Farmers can use easy-to-remember, human-readable domain names (e.g., 'yog.grow') linked directly to their decentralized wallet, simplifying transactions and making digital payments as straightforward as sending an email.

Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains, added, "The integration of .grow domains into the Farmsent Superapp is a perfect example of how Web3 domains create a truly user-friendly and inclusive internet. Giving farmers a simple, memorable '.grow' identity to manage their digital assets and transactions is key to mass adoption and building the future of decentralized agriculture."

Budi, an Indonesian farmer, one of the 600 people currently using the beta version of the Superapp, shared his excitement: "Before, crypto wallets seemed very complicated, with long addresses and seed phrases. With the Farmsent Superapp, I just log in with my email, and it's so easy to manage my sales and receive payments. Using my '.grow' address makes it even simpler for buyers. This truly helps me focus on what I do best: farming."

Mayur Relekar, Founder of Arcana, praised the collaboration: "Arcana is thrilled to see our wallet abstraction SDK being utilized to onboard farmers onto the Web3 ecosystem through the Farmsent Superapp. Our goal is to make Web3 accessible to everyone, and by abstracting away the complexities of traditional crypto, Farmsent is pioneering financial inclusion for a vital global industry."

The Farmsent Superapp promises to deliver unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and empowerment to the agricultural sector, showcasing the transformative potential of Web3 technologies in addressing real-world challenges.

About Farmsent: Farmsent revolutionizes agriculture by combining a cutting-edge blockchain platform with advanced agricultural technology solutions. Their platform directly connects farmers and buyers, fostering transparency, sustainability, and fair trade. Simultaneously, their innovative sensors and data analytics provide real-time insights for optimized crop management and efficiency. By ensuring traceability and fair pricing, Farmsent empowers farmers, builds consumer trust, and promotes a more ethical and sustainable food system.

About Arcana Network: Arcana Network is a full-stack platform for Web3 app development, offering modular SDKs that enable seamless onboarding, identity, and privacy solutions. Their wallet abstraction solutions make Web3 accessible to mainstream users by simplifying wallet management and transactions.

About Unstoppable Domains: Unstoppable Domains is a leading platform for Web3 domains, building decentralized digital identities for users on the blockchain. These domains simplify crypto addresses, replace complex usernames, and provide universal login across Web3 applications.

About peaq

peaq is the Machine Economy computer and operating system leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the devices, robots, vehicles, and infrastructure they use. peaq is designed to be the go-to backbone for the human-centric Machine Economy, and is already home to more than 60 applications in 20+ industries and to the millions of devices and machines that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity in the Age of AI and automation. An economy that anyone can opt-in to and share in the Age of Abundance.

