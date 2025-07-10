Intelligent Network Automation Strategic Market Insights Report 2025 | Business Models, Value Chain, Competitive Intensity, Geopolitical Chaos, Disruptive Technologies, Industry Convergence

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Insights - Intelligent Network Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report broadly categorizes NSPs, OSS/BSS companies, and equipment providers as key participants in the network automation ecosystem that are moving the needle by developing and integrating AI models in their products and services. the thanks the following participants for their invaluable help researching this area: Lumen, AT&T, Telefonica, NetCracker, Amdocs, Ciena, and Intraway.



Intelligent network automation is transforming the enterprise network infrastructure and how networks are managed and optimized. Network services industry participants are developing and integrating AI technologies to automate various network operation processes and tasks.

Network operation and management are complex, and automated network functions reduce manual processes, save time and resources, and allow quicker and more accurate decision-making. NSPs are working individually and with OSS/BSS companies to integrate AI-driven solutions to streamline various distributed processes while increasing operational efficiency and service quality. In addition, network equipment providers are developing and providing AI-ready network products with advanced automation and management capabilities, actively contributing to the evolving network infrastructure landscape.



Key Topics Covered:



The Strategic Imperative

Innovative Business Models

Customer Value Chain Compression

Transformative Megatrends

Internal Challenges

Competitive Intensity

Geopolitical Chaos

Disruptive Technologies

Industry Convergence

Strategic Imperatives for Intelligent Network Automation

Disruptive Technologies

Industry Convergence

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Intelligent Network Automation Ecosystem

Market Trends



Growth Opportunities



The Last Word



Transformational Growth Journey

Powered by the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Pipeline Engine



