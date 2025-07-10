Urology Care Foundation Announces 2025 Health Equity Fellow

BALTIMORE, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), today announced Ashanda R. Esdaille, MD, as the recipient of the 2025 Health Equity Fellowship. This fellowship was created for early career urologists who have a passion for humanitarian work to help them be successful in connecting with diverse communities, especially those most marginalized.

This two-year program is designed for early-career urologists committed to advancing health equity through community engagement, advocacy and education. In partnership with the Center for Health Justice and Bioethics at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, fellows will complete a year of hybrid coursework focused on the ethical dimensions of health disparities, followed by a capstone project that applies these principles in a real-world community setting.

As a UCF Health Equity Fellow, Dr. Esdaille will gain hands-on experience in advocacy, community-based research and interdisciplinary collaboration. She will receive mentorship and a stipend to implement sustainable projects that improve access to urologic care and education in underserved populations. This initiative reflects UCF’s commitment to fostering humanitarian efforts that bridge gaps in care and knowledge, and to empowering the next generation of urologists to lead with purpose and impact.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ashanda Esdaille as our second Health Equity Fellow, building on the successes and strong foundation laid by our inaugural fellow,” said Harris M. Nagler, MD, president of the Urology Care Foundation. “The early success of this program has affirmed its importance, and we’re excited to develop a cadre of future leaders who are committed to driving meaningful change in advancing health equity.”

Dr. Esdaille is a urologic oncologist and assistant professor at the Medical College of Georgia, specializing in prostate and kidney cancer. A Spelman College and Morehouse School of Medicine alumna, her research focuses on prostate cancer disparities and community-based interventions like HEALCARE, a nutrition education program promoting cancer equity and prevention.

For more information on the fellowship visit: www.UrologyHealth.org/HealthEquityFellow

