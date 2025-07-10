Zyter|TruCare Appoints New CEO to Drive Agentic AI-Powered Transformation in Healthcare

Rockville, Maryland, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter|TruCare , a provider of the most widely used population health management technology and services for health plans and managed care organizations, announced it has named Sundar Subramanian to the position of Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Sundar will lead Zyter|TruCare’s further expansion into AI-orchestrated, transformational population health management, combining technology and expert services to rewire systems of work that remove silos and focus on outcomes.

Mr. Subramanian joins Zyter|TruCare from PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he served for more than 16 years, and led PwC’s strategy consulting affiliate, Strategy&, as well as PwC’s Enterprise Strategy, Value, and Digital Transformation business, where he incubated and led their business transformation offerings. Previously, he co-led the Medicaid/Medicare Center of Excellence and Core Operations service offerings for payer markets at Booz & Company and then their Healthcare vertical for over five years. Sundar has also held senior roles at WellCare and McKinsey & Co.

“Across many engagements with senior leadership at some of the country’s largest healthcare organizations, a quiet conviction grew louder: that technology must do more than modernize—it must drive outcomes that matter,” Mr. Subramanian said. “Zyter|TruCare, with the largest population health platform base in the industry, offers the most effective foundation from which to drive truly transformational outcomes. This approach goes far beyond simply automating tasks within a faulty system - it integrates intelligent automation, agentic AI, and expert clinical services to transform healthcare’s fragmented transactional processes into a population-centric, proactive care model.”

Zyter|TruCare’s population health solutions are in use at 45 major health plans covering more than 44 million members. Under Sundar’s leadership, the company will enlarge its focus to leverage its core technology solutions in redesigning and unifying work processes across the entire population health management continuum, with the emphasis evolving from just automating current processes to optimizing end-to-end outcomes.

“Sundar brings deep healthcare and business expertise, paired with bold, strategic thinking—exactly what Zyter|TruCare needs at this pivotal moment. Under his leadership, our clients will benefit not only from an expanded, innovative approach to population health management, but from his years of experience leading business transformation projects for large healthcare organizations,” said Sanjay Govil, Chairman of Zyter|TruCare. “So we’re confident that Sundar and his team will successfully expand our value to clients from primarily technology implementation to tailored business transformation that significantly improves both business and patient outcomes.”

About Zyter|TruCare

Zyter|TruCare solutions support 45 health plans and over 44 million covered lives—the largest population health management footprint in the industry. These solutions use advanced technology and services to deliver fully integrated care, case, and utilization management for health plans and managed care organizations. The configurable platform and rules engine enable targeted care coordination, boosting engagement, improving outcomes, and enhancing value-based care performance. AI/ML-driven analytics, proactive care planning, and task automation further optimize data value and administrative efficiency.

Our solutions are NCQA pre-certified, HITRUST certified, and SOC-2 compliant.

