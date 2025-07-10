Oil and Gas Industry Outlook and Growth Opportunity Report 2025 | Transformative Megatrends Drive Companies to Digitize and Implement Decarbonization Initiatives

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Industry Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global energy industry is undergoing an unprecedented transition, bringing exciting new growth opportunities to the oil and gas (O&G) industry. However, shifting to a net-zero future for carbon emissions means many companies struggle with pricing, energy security, pace of change, conflicting priorities, and industry disruption.
As the industry moves to meet decarbonization and sustainability goals, the publisher has identified five key pillars of opportunity for the energy transition: carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS); emissions management; automation, autonomy, and augmentation; upstream electrification; and future fuels. Meanwhile, the main challenge of today's O&G industry is balancing the transition to net zero while meeting the current demand for fossil fuels as efficiently and sustainably as possible.
The competitive landscape for the future O&G industry is also changing, driven by innovation, market transformation, ambitious sustainability goals, and disruptive business models. The study offers stakeholders insights and opportunities they can leverage in the dynamic O&G space over the next decade.
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- The 2024 Oil and Gas Industry in Review: Forecast vs. Actual
- Historical and Future Analysis: Global O&G Industry Upstream CAPEX
- Top Predictions for 2025
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the O&G Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Research Scope
- What Does the Global O&G Outlook Cover?
- 2024 Highlights of the Global O&G Industry
- 2024 O&G Key Performance Indicators KPIs: Actual
- 2025 O&G KPIs: Forecast
- Pricing: Trends and Events in Historical Prices for West Texas Intermediate WTI and Brent
- Infrastructure: Global Average Rig Count vs Benchmark Crude Oil Prices
Growth Opportunity Universe
- AI-enhanced Electrified Drilling Systems
- Subsea Electrification to Reduce Carbon Intensity
- DACC with CO2 Used for SAF
- Negative-emission Technologies for Achieving the Net-zero Target
- CCUS Clusters and Hubs for Integrating Different Industrial Clusters
- Use of Low-carbon Fuels in the Transportation Industry to Offset Emissions
- Advanced AI Systems for Full Oilfield Automation
- IoT-driven Hyperconnectivity for Full Oilfield Automation
- Next-generation Digital Twins for Tomorrow's Cognitive Oilfields
- Quantum Computing for Cognitive Oilfield Development
- Emissions Management as an End-to-End Solution
Oil & Gas Trends and Opportunities, 2025
- O&G Industry Trends Shaping 2025 and Beyond
- CCUS an Important Equation in Decarbonization
- Global CCUS Project Type and Status Year-to-Date and Future
- CCUS Landscape in the Americas
- CCUS Landscape in Europe
- CCUS Landscape in APAC
- CCUS Landscape in MEA
- Direct Air Carbon Capture DACC
- Endgame Scenarios for Profitable DACC Implementation
- CCUS Growth Opportunity Areas
- Role of LNG in the Energy Spectrum
- Main Trends Affecting the Global LNG Trade
- O&G Electrification as a Decarbonization Pathway
- Oil & Gas Electrification Technologies
- Rise of the Hydrogen Economy
- O&G Automation
- Revenue Forecast
- Robotics Emerging Trends in O&G
- Emissions Management
- Alternative Fuels - A Catalyst to Decarbonize Hard-to-abate Industries
- The Role of Drilling Automation in Upstream Operations
- Drilling Automation
O&G Upstream Segment Outlook, 2025
- Top 8 Upstream O&G Predictions for 2025
- Global Oil Production Forecast
- Natural Gas Production Forecast
- Total O&G Upstream CAPEX Investments
Regional Predictions, 2025
- North America
- LATAM
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- APAC
- Russia and CIS
Conclusions
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj92g8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.