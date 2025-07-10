Oil and Gas Industry Outlook and Growth Opportunity Report 2025 | Transformative Megatrends Drive Companies to Digitize and Implement Decarbonization Initiatives

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Industry Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global energy industry is undergoing an unprecedented transition, bringing exciting new growth opportunities to the oil and gas (O&G) industry. However, shifting to a net-zero future for carbon emissions means many companies struggle with pricing, energy security, pace of change, conflicting priorities, and industry disruption.



As the industry moves to meet decarbonization and sustainability goals, the publisher has identified five key pillars of opportunity for the energy transition: carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS); emissions management; automation, autonomy, and augmentation; upstream electrification; and future fuels. Meanwhile, the main challenge of today's O&G industry is balancing the transition to net zero while meeting the current demand for fossil fuels as efficiently and sustainably as possible.



The competitive landscape for the future O&G industry is also changing, driven by innovation, market transformation, ambitious sustainability goals, and disruptive business models. The study offers stakeholders insights and opportunities they can leverage in the dynamic O&G space over the next decade.



Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

The 2024 Oil and Gas Industry in Review: Forecast vs. Actual

Historical and Future Analysis: Global O&G Industry Upstream CAPEX

Top Predictions for 2025

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the O&G Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Research Scope

What Does the Global O&G Outlook Cover?

2024 Highlights of the Global O&G Industry

2024 O&G Key Performance Indicators KPIs: Actual

2025 O&G KPIs: Forecast

Pricing: Trends and Events in Historical Prices for West Texas Intermediate WTI and Brent

Infrastructure: Global Average Rig Count vs Benchmark Crude Oil Prices

Growth Opportunity Universe

AI-enhanced Electrified Drilling Systems

Subsea Electrification to Reduce Carbon Intensity

DACC with CO2 Used for SAF

Negative-emission Technologies for Achieving the Net-zero Target

CCUS Clusters and Hubs for Integrating Different Industrial Clusters

Use of Low-carbon Fuels in the Transportation Industry to Offset Emissions

Advanced AI Systems for Full Oilfield Automation

IoT-driven Hyperconnectivity for Full Oilfield Automation

Next-generation Digital Twins for Tomorrow's Cognitive Oilfields

Quantum Computing for Cognitive Oilfield Development

Emissions Management as an End-to-End Solution

Oil & Gas Trends and Opportunities, 2025

O&G Industry Trends Shaping 2025 and Beyond

CCUS an Important Equation in Decarbonization

Global CCUS Project Type and Status Year-to-Date and Future

CCUS Landscape in the Americas

CCUS Landscape in Europe

CCUS Landscape in APAC

CCUS Landscape in MEA

Direct Air Carbon Capture DACC

Endgame Scenarios for Profitable DACC Implementation

CCUS Growth Opportunity Areas

Role of LNG in the Energy Spectrum

Main Trends Affecting the Global LNG Trade

O&G Electrification as a Decarbonization Pathway

Oil & Gas Electrification Technologies

Rise of the Hydrogen Economy

O&G Automation

Revenue Forecast

Robotics Emerging Trends in O&G

Emissions Management

Alternative Fuels - A Catalyst to Decarbonize Hard-to-abate Industries

The Role of Drilling Automation in Upstream Operations

Drilling Automation

O&G Upstream Segment Outlook, 2025

Top 8 Upstream O&G Predictions for 2025

Global Oil Production Forecast

Natural Gas Production Forecast

Total O&G Upstream CAPEX Investments

Regional Predictions, 2025

North America

LATAM

Europe

Middle East & Africa

APAC

Russia and CIS

Conclusions

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj92g8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.