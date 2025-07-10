SiteWorx Announces New Product - The RCP Controlled Receptacle

BOSTON , July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiteWorx Software USA, LLC today announced the new SWN-RCP, an advanced wireless receptacle designed to enhance energy efficiency in commercial spaces. This new plug load controller seamlessly integrates with the SiteWorx ecosystem to bring occupancy‑based energy control to office environments.

Non-lighting loads, like computer monitors and other desktop appliances, account for a substantial portion of a building’s daily energy waste. By automatically turning off devices left on in vacant rooms, the SWN‑RCP helps cut utility costs through targeted control of plug load consumption. It’s an ideal solution for offices, conference spaces, training rooms, and other facilities aiming to reduce waste effortlessly.

The SWN‑RCP installs just like a standard duplex outlet - no special tools or wiring needed. It pairs wirelessly with SiteWorx Tune sensors and SiteWorx Sense for control. The top outlet remains powered, while the bottom outlet can be automatically controlled via occupancy rules set in SiteWorx based on data from Tune sensors. It helps specifiers meet code with its tamper resistant design, Title 24 energy compliance, and smart control features. It also reduces project costs by sharing occupancy detection infrastructure with the lighting system.

The SWN‑RCP is available now through authorized SiteWorx resellers. For more information, including spec sheets, installation and commissioning guides, visit our website.

About SiteWorx Software

SiteWorx Software helps thousands of facilities around the world reach their sustainability goals by monitoring and reducing energy and other resource consumption. Advanced lighting controls provide electricity savings beyond what just an LED fixture can attain, but also deliver operational data and create an expandable wireless network overhead. This enables the connection of an array of smart devices to help customers know more about their business by metering utilities and other loads, and monitoring critical infrastructure and spaces. All of this data is aggregated in SiteWorx, our industry leading, easy to use monitoring and control platform.

Contact