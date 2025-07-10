Shared Mobility Predictions and Outlook Report 2025 | Market to Surpass $900 Billion this Year - Bikesharing and Demand-responsive Transit Segments Driving Transformative Growth

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shared Mobility Predictions and Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total revenue opportunity from shared mobility is projected to surpass $900 billion in 2025.
The report examines notable regulations and mandates, funding and investment activity, and the critical trends that will drive the industry in 2025. The research includes a deep dive into 7 mobility segments: Traditional carsharing, peer-to-peer carsharing, bikesharing, ridehailing, demand-responsive transit, MaaS, and robotaxis.
The analysis also identifies growth opportunities across various business models by region, including Europe, North America, China, India, Australia and New Zealand, South Korea, Latin America, and the Middle East.
Globally, many cities are making concerted efforts to shift away from car dependency toward greener, shared, and electrified transport solutions. As the willingness of people to use shared mobility apps increases, governments and cities are enacting policies to reduce carbon emissions, decrease congestion, and promote sustainable transport options. These regulations aim to accelerate the shift toward greener modes of transportation, including electric vehicles, micromobility (e.g., bikes and scooters), public transit, and shared mobility services. Beyond regulations and targets for decarbonization and electrification, cities are also focused on promoting the transition toward sustainable transportation modes.
While recent years have been challenging, the outlook for shared mobility in 2025 remains optimistic. The market is evolving as operators refine their models, technology plays a bigger role, and regional shifts promise new growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Analysis Highlights, 2024
- 2025 Shared Mobility Market: Forecast vs Actual
- GMV Forecast by Segment
- GMV Forecast by Region
- GMV Market Share Split by Region
- Fleet Market Share Split by Region
- Top Predictions for 2025
Growth Environment
- Segmentation and Definitions
- Research Scope by Segment
- Notable Regulations and Mandates: A Snapshot
- Funding Highlights of 2024
Strategic Imperatives
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Shared Mobility Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Regulations Promoting Sustainable Mobility
- Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships and New Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous Technological Capabilities
2025 Global Economic Outlook
- 2024 Economic Highlights
- Economic Transformations for 2025
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- 2025 Visioning Scenarios
- 2025 Visioning Scenarios: Global Growth Expectations
- 2025 Global Risks and Risk Mitigation Strategies
- 2025 Growth Opportunities by Region
Predictions of Top Trends, 2025
- Shared Mobility: Key Market Trends
- Electrification's Dominance in Ridehailing and Bikesharing
- Global Expansion: Driving Expansion in Underserved Markets
- Niche Focus: Tailored to Specific Needs
- Shared Mobility to Augment Mobility in Rural Areas
- Shifting Focus: Multimodal Hubs
- Interoperability of Public Transportation
- Robotaxis: Boom or Burn
Shared Mobility Regional Analysis
- Regional Analysis, North America: 2024 and 2025
- Regional Analysis, Europe: 2024 and 2025
- Regional Analysis, China: 2024 and 2025
- Regional Analysis, India: 2024 and 2025
- Regional Analysis, ANZ: 2024 and 2025
- Regional Analysis, South Korea: 2024 and 2025
- Regional Analysis, LATAM: 2024 and 2025
- Regional Analysis, Middle East: 2024 and 2025
Shared Mobility Industry Analysis
- Traditional Carsharing: Snapshot
- Traditional Carsharing: Companies to Watch
- P2P Carsharing: A Snapshot
- P2P Carsharing: Companies to Watch
- Bikesharing: A Snapshot
- Bikesharing: Companies to Watch
- Ridehailing: A Snapshot
- Ridehailing: Companies to Watch
- Demand Responsive Transit: Snapshot
- Demand Responsive Transit: Companies to Watch
- Mobility-as-a-Service: A Snapshot
- Mobility as a Service: Companies to Watch
- Robotaxis: A Snapshot
- Robotaxis: Companies to Watch
Key Conclusions
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Perspectives from Industry Experts
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
