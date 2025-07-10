Sweep LLC Expands Transparent, Room-by-Room Cleaning Pricing Platform Beyond West Michigan

Grand Rapids, MI , July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweep LLC, a West Michigan-based cleaning technology company, has announced plans to expand its transparent, room-by-room pricing platform to new markets. Designed to eliminate the industry's reliance on vague hourly rates and in-home walkthroughs, Sweep’s app-based system empowers clients to see exact cleaning costs before booking.





Sweep's tech-first approach gives customers the ability to build custom orders online or via its mobile app, selecting specific rooms and add-on services with clear, upfront pricing. The platform also serves commercial clients with tailored solutions, offering a consistent and transparent alternative to traditional billing models that often lack predictability.

"Most cleaning services still rely on hourly rates or square footage estimates that leave clients guessing about final costs," said Chris Randall, founder and CEO of Sweep LLC. "We built Sweep to deliver a clear, straightforward experience, showing people exactly what they'll pay before anyone steps through their door."

Originally launched in West Michigan in early 2020, Sweep refined its pricing model and operations locally, serving both residential and commercial clients through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. By prioritizing clarity and convenience, the company has established a strong community presence and developed systems intended for wider expansion.

In addition to its client-focused transparency, Sweep’s platform supports independent cleaners – known as "Sweepers" – by providing flexible scheduling, predictable rates, and a streamlined job-booking system. Each cleaner undergoes background checks and interviews, ensuring quality and accountability as the company prepares for growth into new regions.





Chris said the company’s next phase will focus on expanding statewide and laying the groundwork for national availability, all while maintaining the local-first values that shaped the platform. "We're not trying to be another faceless tech company," he said. "Our goal is to scale transparency, trust, and simplicity in an industry that really needs it."

Founded in West Michigan, Sweep LLC offers a modern cleaning platform that connects clients with reliable, vetted independent cleaners through an easy-to-use app. The company’s room-by-room pricing model eliminates the need for estimates and walkthroughs, ensuring clarity and convenience for both residential and commercial cleaning services. Sweep is committed to building local relationships while developing scalable systems to bring its transparent approach to new markets. Learn more at www.sweepllc.com.

