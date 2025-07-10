PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Report 2025-2034 | Expanding Treatment Options to Impact Market Value, Rising Adoption of Immunotherapies and Regulatory Approvals to Drive Growth

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market was valued at USD 54.90 Billion in 2024, driven by the incidence of cancer across the globe. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.10% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to achieve a value of USD 244.28 Billion by 2034.



Rising Adoption of Immunotherapies and Regulatory Approvals to Drive Market Growth



The increasing prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the growing emphasis on early-stage cancer treatment are key drivers of the market. For instance, in August 2024, results from the AEGEAN Phase III trial showed that an Imfinzi (durvalumab)-based regimen reduced the risk of recurrence, progression, or death by 32% compared to neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone.

Following these findings, the U.S. FDA approved Imfinzi in combination with chemotherapy for adult patients with resectable early-stage (IIA-IIIB) NSCLC without EGFR mutations or ALK rearrangements. This approval is expected to strengthen market growth by expanding the use of PD-L1 inhibitors in early-stage cancer management, increasing demand for immunotherapies, and encouraging further research into combination regimens that improve patient outcomes.



Expanding Treatment Options to Impact PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Value



The demand for effective therapies in metastatic cancers and the expansion of immunotherapy indications are significant market growth drivers. For instance, in March 2024, BeiGene, Ltd announced that the U.S. FDA had approved TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab-jsgr) as a monotherapy for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) who had previously undergone systemic chemotherapy without a PD-(L)1 inhibitor.

TEVIMBRA is set to launch in the U.S. in the second half of 2024, expanding treatment options for ESCC patients. This approval is expected to boost the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market by increasing accessibility to immunotherapies, driving competitive advancements, and encouraging pharmaceutical companies to invest in developing novel PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors across multiple oncology indications.



Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Trends



The market is witnessing several trends and developments to improve the current scenario.



Liquid Biopsy Advancements to Drive Market Growth



In November 2023, Angle launched its Portrait PD-L1 test, a liquid biopsy diagnostic test that evaluates PD-L1 protein expression on circulating tumour cells (CTCs). This innovation enhances non-invasive biomarker detection, improving patient selection for PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors. The increasing adoption of liquid biopsies is expected to drive market growth by enabling precision oncology, expanding patient accessibility, and accelerating drug development. With liquid biopsy solutions gaining regulatory approvals and clinical acceptance, the market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years.



Adoption of Immunotherapy and mRNA-Based Innovations to Boost PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Demand



In October 2024, Merck and Moderna initiated INTerpath-009, a pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating V940 (mRNA-4157) with KEYTRUDA for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. This study explores the synergy between PD-1 inhibitors and mRNA-based neoantigen therapies, advancing personalised immunotherapy. With global recruitment underway, this trend is expected to enhance treatment efficacy, drive investment in mRNA-immune checkpoint inhibitor combinations, and expand PD-1 inhibitor indications. The increasing focus on personalised immunotherapy is set to bolster market growth and redefine oncology treatment landscapes.



Surge in FDA Approvals to Expand PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Value



In December 2024, Checkpoint Therapeutics received FDA approval for UNLOXCYT (cosibelimab-ipdl), the first PD-L1 blocking antibody for metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). Approved based on strong response rates in Study CK-301-101, this milestone expands PD-L1 inhibitors' clinical applications. The approval is expected to drive market expansion by increasing competition, boosting drug accessibility, and encouraging further research into PD-L1-targeted therapies for other solid tumours, strengthening the market landscape.



Subcutaneous Immunotherapy Advancements to Enhance PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Size



In December 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb secured FDA approval for Opdivo Qvantig (nivolumab and hyaluronidase-nvhy), a subcutaneous PD-1 inhibitor formulation for various solid tumours. Based on the Phase 3 CheckMate-67T trial, this approval enables a more convenient, non-inferior alternative to intravenous administration. The development of subcutaneous immunotherapies is expected to enhance patient compliance, reduce treatment burden, and expand the adoption of PD-1 inhibitors, driving market growth and accessibility in the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market

What was the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market value in 2024?

What is the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market forecast outlook for 2025-2034?

What is market segmentation based on the type of inhibitors?

What is market segmentation based on application?

What is market segmentation based on distribution channels?

What are the major factors aiding the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market demand?

How has the market performed so far and how is it anticipated to perform in the coming years?

What are the market's major drivers, opportunities, and restraints?

What are the major global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market trends?

Which type of inhibitors will lead the market segment?

Which application will lead the market segment?

Which distribution channel will lead the market segment?

Who are the key players involved in the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market?

What is the patent landscape of the market?

What are the current unmet needs and challenges in the market?

How are partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions among the key market players shaping the market dynamics??

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $54.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $244.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global



Supplier Landscape

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi AG

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca plc

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Ottobock Healthcare

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Patent Analysis

Analysis by Type of Patent

Analysis by Publication Year

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Patent Age

Analysis by CPC Analysis

Analysis by Patent Valuation

Analysis by Key Players

Grant Analysis

Analysis by Year

Analysis by Amount Awarded

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Grant Product

Analysis by Funding Institute

Analysis by Departments

Analysis by Recipient Organization

Funding and Investment Analysis

Analysis by Funding Instances

Analysis by Type of Funding

Analysis by Funding Amount

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Leading Investors

Analysis by Geography

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Application

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Melanoma

Kidney Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fpxu8m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment