United States Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Report 2025-2034 | Expanding Clinical Trials and Increasing Insurance Coverage to Boost Growth Prospects

The United States glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists market was valued at USD 10.25 Billion in 2024, driven by the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes and obesity along with the robust regulatory support in the region. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period of 2025-2034, with the values likely to reach USD 22.54 Billion by 2034.





The United States is considered the largest and fastest-growing market for glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, owing to the rising prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes. The increasing demand for advanced weight loss and diabetes treatments is making GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro popular among both patients and healthcare providers. The growing regulatory approval for new GLP-1-based drugs is a significant market trend. Additionally, the expanding clinical trials and increasing insurance coverage are poised to boost market growth over the forecast period.



Rising Prevalence of Diabetes to Support Market Growth



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 in 10 people in the United States are affected by diabetes, accounting for more than 38 million Americans. It is also reported that 90% to 95% of them suffer from type 2 diabetes. The rising diabetes cases are increasing demand for GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic and Mounjaro. Moreover, ongoing drug innovation and rising investments are expected to further expedite the market growth.



Substantial Investment to Support R&D and Boost Production



In October 2024, Eli Lilly and Company, the producer of Mounjaro and Zepbound (two leading GLP-1 drugs for diabetes and weight loss), announced a USD 4.5 billion investment in a new research and development center in Lebanon, Indiana. The facility will focus on developing new medicines and scaling up drug production for clinical trials. This investment is expected to strengthen the supply of GLP-1 drugs, along with addressing the rising United States glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists market demand.



Expanding GLP-1 Drug Indications



In January 2025, the U.S. FDA approved Ozempic for type 2 diabetes patients with kidney disease. This regulatory win marked a major expansion of GLP-1 drug indications beyond diabetes and obesity, introducing a new treatment option to help reduce complications such as heart disease, dialysis, and kidney transplant.



Rising Regulatory Support for Generic GLP-1 Receptor Therapies



The US Food and Drug Administration is prioritizing generic GLP-1 approvals to combat rising demand and supply shortages. Recent approvals of generic liraglutide (Victoza) and exenatide (Byetta) indicate efforts to improve drug accessibility and affordability. This trend is likely to influence the United States glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists market growth, increasing competition and lowering costs for consumers.



Growing Preference for Long-Acting and Oral GLP-1 Formulations



A key trend in the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists market is the rising demand for oral and long-acting formulations as patients and healthcare providers look for more convenient and effective treatment options. While injectable GLP-1 drugs remain common, the market is shifting to oral and extended-release versions, which is poised to impact market dynamics.

Segmentation Based on Drugs to Witness Substantial Growth



Based on the drugs, the United States market is segmented into dulaglutide, exenatide, liraglutide, tirzepatide, lixisenatide, and semaglutide. Semaglutide holds a significant market share due to its established efficacy and availability of multiple formulations (Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus). On the other hand, dulaglutide is a once-weekly injectable GLP-1 agonist used for type 2 diabetes management. It remains a popular alternative due to its convenience and cardiovascular benefits.



United States Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Analysis by Region



In the United States, the Northeast and West Coast regions have high adoption rates as a result of better healthcare access and widespread insurance coverage for GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. The Midwest and Southern states are witnessing substantial obesity and type 2 diabetes rates, which is fuelling the market demand in the region. Further, the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in states like North Carolina and Indiana is anticipated to address GLP-1 drug shortages and elevate the market value.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $22.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered United States



