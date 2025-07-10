Alliance Memory Names Penelope Van-Uxen as France Country Manager

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced the appointment of Penelope Van-Uxen as France country manager. Stepping in for former managing director EMEA Sue Macedo — who recently retired — she is responsible for supporting Alliance Memory’s European customers.

Ms. Van-Uxen holds a master’s degree in management and business administration — with a focus on entrepreneurship — from the Strasbourg Business School in France, where she recently graduated with honors. Previously, she earned a bachelor’s degree in applied modern languages and marketing from the University of Strasbourg, with one year spent as an international exchange student at the University of Southampton in the UK. Located in Saint Quentin, France, she reports to David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory.

“Alliance Memory is known for delivering exceptional support, and I’m excited to continue that tradition for our customers in France and across Europe,” said Ms. Van-Uxen. “I’m honored to take on this role and build on the solid foundation established by Sue in the region.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Penelope to the Alliance Memory team,” said Bagby. “She brings outstanding academic credentials and a fresh perspective to this role. Combined with her commitment to strong customer relationships, she’s a great fit to lead our efforts in France and support our growing European customer base.”

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 128GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Editor resources:

Link to image:

www.redpinesgroup.com/Alliance/Penelope_Van-Uxen.png

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com