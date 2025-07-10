Two Brothers Journey Home: Burying a mother, known as a Frog. Confronting a Tumultuous Past. Embracing Change, and Family Secrets Unraveled

Charleston, SC, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 1982, Boyd Chatham, a newly graduated herpetologist, picks up his brother Tag from the Salem Penitentiary in his MGB, license plate RNPRERN. They embark on an emotionally charged journey to Sommerset Memorial Cemetery to bury their mother Charlotte, who they refer to as, the Frog. The brothers rekindle bonds with their Indigenous step siblings as they reflect on their difficult childhood and how they had planned two murders as acts of revenge. As he drives, Boyd is haunted by memories of their older brother Myles, murdered a decade earlier, with the quirky projectionist Newt narrating these recollections in Boyd’s cranium. Their road trip is filled with unexpected encounters, including a waitress named Jacqueline wearing a nametag reading Angel, and a Coast Guard team that connects them to their stepbrother's military past.



On their journey home, they navigate to a restaurant recommended by their stepsister Fat, where they meet a grizzled Chief Petty Officer who becomes emotional upon realizing that he served in Vietnam with their step brother, Jimmy. The brothers help old friends at a traffic accident scene. The friends had saved Boyd from drowning in 1976 as he was trying to kill Myles’s killer. They encounter xenophobic signs regarding the sawmill closure, reminding them that they have enemies and their enemies have friends. At the cemetery, they meet familiar faces, including their former Child Protective Services worker, now the director, a wise shaman, and their lawyer nicknamed Spock. The burial meeting is tense but concludes with plans for a service at Sommer Community Church with the new pastor as the officiant. As they confront their childhood traumas, Boyd and Tag must also bless a newly carved canoe and ensure Charlotte's final resting place is honored, all while heeding the commands of the snipe, of their past, in The Snipe’s Screech.



The Snipe’s Screech is available for purchase online at Amazon.com, Target, Walmart, Bookshop, Ingram Books, and BarnesandNoble.com. The eBooks are available for purchase through Kindle, Apple Books, and more.



About the Author: Dean Clemons is a retired U.S. military officer and corporate executive, married for over forty years to Lisette, a talented educator. He draws inspiration from his two sons, Isaac and Aaron. Raised in a logging family on the Oregon Coast, Dean developed a love for nature and adventure. Now residing in Golden, Colorado, he enjoys climbing rugged mountains with friends and family. A Bronze Star recipient for Meritorious Service, Dean also served as a National Defense Fellow at Harvard University. His writing reflects the support that he has received from many people, despite his flaws.

